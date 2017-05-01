TOKYO, May 1 Japan's total oil sales in the fiscal year ended March 31 fell to the lowest in more than 46 years, trade ministry data showed, reflecting a gradual decline in demand amid a falling population and a shift to more efficient vehicles and equipment. Japan's total oil sales fell 2 percent to 3.05 million barrels per day (176.88 million kilolitres), marking the lowest annual volumes in database that goes back as far as 1970/71, an official with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Japan's crude oil imports in March fell 10 percent from a year earlier to 3.2 million barrels per day (15.79 million kilolitres), the data showed. Japan imported Southern Green Canyon crude from the United States last month for the first time, after accepting the first volumes of U.S. Eagle Ford crude in February, a METI official said. For the year ended March 31, the nation's crude imports fell 1.8 percent from a year earlier to 3.29 million bpd (191.047 million kl). Following is a table of crude imports for the financial year ended March 31 by source. Units are in kilolitres, with month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes. (1 kilolitre is equal to 6.2898 barrels) Country 2016/17 Share Yr/Yr Total 191,047,357 100.0 98.2 Middle East 166,573,411 87.2 103.8 Iran 13,344,698 7.0 138.1 Iran-L 503,919 - - Iran-H 5,489,924 - - Bahregan 1,094,858 - - Forozn-B 2,396,516 - - S-Pars-C 3,813,170 - - Soroosh 46,311 - - Iraq 4,680,591 2.4 150.1 Basrah-L 4,131,816 - - Basrah-H 520,860 - - Iraq-Fo 27,915 - - Saudi Arabia 71,417,170 37.4 108.6 Arab-L 23,822,221 - - Arab-H 9,154,833 - - Arab-M 8,569,992 - - Arab-E-L 27,578,620 - - Arab-S-L 2,263,187 - - Ara-L-Fo 28,317 - - Kuwait 12,601,279 6.6 83.3 Kuwait 12,574,480 - - Kwait-Fo 26,799 - - Qatar 16,586,647 8.7 101.1 Qatar 4,147,116 - - Qatar-M 5,263,039 - - A-Shahen 3,017,451 - - Lowsul-C 471,402 - - Deod-F-C 3,687,639 - - Oman 2,649,428 1.4 272.5 Oman 2,601,471 - - Westbukh 47,957 - - United Arab Emirates 45,293,598 23.7 92.1 Murban 12,496,871 - - Dubai 438,475 - - Sharja-C 37,729 - - U-Zakum 11,962,216 - - Mubara-B 1,200,289 - - Murbn-Fo 61,294 - - DAS 19,096,724 - - East and Central Asia 506,893 0.3 33.1 Kazakhstan 506,893 0.3 33.1 Cpc-B 506,893 - - South East Asia 4,557,122 2.4 64.4 Viet Nam 776,854 0.4 55.1 Bach Ho 45,100 - - Ruby 216,818 - - Sutuden 322,116 - - Chim-Sao 192,820 - - Malaysia 957,041 0.5 83.5 Dulang 408,057 - - Penara-B 39,293 - - Sepat 161,708 - - Cendor 92,778 - - Mysia-Fo 156,643 - - Bertam 52,915 - - Kidurong 45,647 - - Brunei 110,923 0.1 41.0 Champion 110,923 - - Indonesia 2,712,304 1.4 63.8 Cinta 15,212 - - Duri 911,495 - - Sumatr-L 1,108,046 - - Bekapai 80,364 - - Widuri 30,363 - - Seniph-C 110,257 - - Kajisemo 68,034 - - Hndl-Mix 161,674 - - Tanguh-C 13,426 - - Senoro-C 36,163 - - Ketapang 120,236 - - Banyu-Ur 57,034 - - Europe 11,073,478 5.8 70.7 Russia 11,073,478 5.8 70.7 Sokol 3,934,376 - - Espo-B 4,269,936 - - Sakhal-B 2,869,166 - - North America 850,990 0.4 415.4 United States of America 850,990 0.4 415.4 WTI 437,659 - - ANS 143,598 - - Bhproc-C 107,788 - - Egl-Ford 82,955 - - SGC 78,990 - - Central and South America 6,718,121 3.5 105.2 Mexico 5,063,736 2.7 169.5 Isthmus 4,329,500 - - Maya 734,236 - - Colombia 395,964 0.2 25.1 Castla-B 395,964 - - Venezuela 311,184 0.2 67.2 Sant-Bar 311,184 - - Ecuador 947,237 0.5 69.7 Napo 947,237 - - Africa 161,036 0.1 9.5 Algeria 161,036 0.1 - Sahara-B 161,036 - - Oceania 606,306 0.3 39.3 Australia 606,306 0.3 59.2 Soyu 67,720 - - Wandoo 279,348 - - Varanus 32,940 - - Enfield 106,606 - - Pluto-C 119,692 - - (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)