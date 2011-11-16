* Crude stocks down 0.8 pct last week, gasoline up 1 pct

* Refinery run rate at 11-week high as turnaround mostly over (Adds detail, tables)

TOKYO, Nov 16 Japan's commercial kerosene stocks last week rose 2.3 percent to an almost three-year high, industry data showed on Wednesday, helped by expectations that demand for the heating fuel will rise amid worries over electricity shortages.

Crude oil inventories in the world's third-biggest oil consumer fell 0.8 percent, or 123,700 kl (0.78 million barrels), from the week before to 15.54 million kl in the week to Nov. 12, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said. Crude stocks were 3.1 percent above their year-earlier level.

Kerosene stocks stood at 3.61 million kl last week, 34.3 percent above the year-ago level and the highest since 3.68 million kl in the week to Nov. 22, 2008.

Last year's pace of increase in kerosene stocks before the winter was the slowest in the past five years, and relatively high temperatures in the past few weeks have delayed the start of the peak demand season this winter.

This year, kerosene heater sales have soared as consumers brace for possible power shortages with many nuclear reactors offline due to safety concerns after the Fukushima radiation crisis, although actual kerosene usage will depend on the weather and power supplies.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.1 percent to about 2 million kl last week after hitting a 3-1/2 month low the previous week.

Gasoline sales last week were 5.8 percent below the previous year's level, Reuters calculations showed, marking the fourth straight week of year-on-year declines. (For details, see table below.)

The refinery utilisation rate rose by 0.7 percentage point to 82.4 percent last week, the highest since the week to Aug. 27.

Planned seasonal turnaround was mostly over, but Exxon Mobil's Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said this week it shut the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery in western Japan earlier this month for a few weeks to conduct unplanned repair work.

Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil and Energy restarted the 120,000 barrels per day No. 1 CDU at its Negishi refinery, near Tokyo, on Nov. 11 following a turnaround delay.

Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters.

12-Nov Week chg Year chng

mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls Crude 15.54 97.75 -0.78 +2.92 Gasoline 2.02 12.71 +0.14 +0.09 Kerosene 3.61 22.68 +0.52 +5.80 Naphtha 1.79 11.25 +0.57 -0.98 Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.41 +0.03 -0.32 Refinery util (pct) 82.4 +0.7 -0.1 Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year Total oil sales 2.71 -2.8 -13.5 Gasoline 0.88 -2.3 -5.8 Naphtha 0.23 -52.6 -57.5 Jet fuel 0.12 327.6 19.7 Kerosene 0.26 27.6 -38.4 Gas oil 0.60 10.8 2.4 A-fuel oil 0.23 16.2 -15.0 C-fuel oil 0.38 -10.3 43.1 * Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters calculations, taking into account changes in inventories, production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels per day. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)