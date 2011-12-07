* Mostly average to milder weather seen in Dec
* Gas sales may rise, highway tolls suspended in northeast
* Fuel oil demand still strong, almost double from yr ago
(Adds detail, tables)
TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's kerosene inventories
retreated from a three-year high to fall 3.5 percent last week
but were still 26 percent higher than a year ago as warm weather
cut into winter demand for heating fuel.
Average temperatures in November were higher than usual
across the country, with those of southern Okinawa and other
islands marking a record high for the month, and mostly average
to milder weather has been forecast for December.
Crude oil stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer
fell 2.3 percent, or 352,426 kilolitres (2.22 million barrels),
from the week before to 15.03 million kl in the week to Dec. 3,
the Petroleum Association of Japan said.
Stocks of kerosene for heating fell by 125,650 kl (0.79
million barrels) to 3.52 million kl. Stocks rose to 3.65 million
kl in the week ended on Nov. 26, the highest since 3.68 million
kl in November, 2008.
Gasoline sales last week were 6.6 percent below the previous
year's level, falling again after rising for the first time in
six weeks in the previous week, Reuters calculations based on
the data showed. (For details, see table below.)
Gasoline demand could increase in coming months as highway
tolls were suspended in Japan's quake and tsunami-hit northeast
from Dec. 1 until March 31 to help the region recover.
Demand for C-type fuel oil, partly used for power
generation, almost doubled from a year earlier for the second
week in a row, as nuclear power generation has slumped amid
public safety fears after the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
C-type fuel oil sales rose 84.9 percent from a year earlier
to 0.55 million barrels per day last week, after rising 91.8
percent the week earlier, according to Reuters calculations.
Stocks of low-sulphur C-type fuel oil, mainly burned by
utilities, rose 4 percent from a year ago.
The refinery utilisation rate stood at 82.7
percent last week, unchanged from the previous week and a
three-month high.
Following are tables of additional data from the association
and weekly domestic oil demand as calculated by Reuters.
JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO DEC 3
3-Dec Week chg Year chng
mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls
Crude 15.03 94.56 -2.22 -0.81
Gasoline 2.08 13.11 -0.17 -0.79
Kerosene 3.52 22.14 -0.79 +4.57
Naphtha 1.71 10.75 +1.05 -1.46
Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.42 unch -0.45
Refinery util (pct) 82.7 unch -2.9
WEEKLY DOMESTIC OIL DEMAND
Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year
Total oil sales 3.03 11.1 -7.5
Gasoline 0.95 13.2 -6.6
Naphtha 0.22 -42.7 -54.8
Jet fuel 0.03 -73.7 -25.1
Kerosene 0.39 15.9 -8.7
Gas oil 0.58 34.6 -16.4
A-fuel oil 0.30 29.9 0.4
C-fuel oil 0.55 46.5 84.9
* Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters
calculations, taking into account the change in inventories,
production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels
per day.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)