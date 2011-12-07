* Mostly average to milder weather seen in Dec * Gas sales may rise, highway tolls suspended in northeast * Fuel oil demand still strong, almost double from yr ago (Adds detail, tables) TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's kerosene inventories retreated from a three-year high to fall 3.5 percent last week but were still 26 percent higher than a year ago as warm weather cut into winter demand for heating fuel. Average temperatures in November were higher than usual across the country, with those of southern Okinawa and other islands marking a record high for the month, and mostly average to milder weather has been forecast for December. Crude oil stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer fell 2.3 percent, or 352,426 kilolitres (2.22 million barrels), from the week before to 15.03 million kl in the week to Dec. 3, the Petroleum Association of Japan said. Stocks of kerosene for heating fell by 125,650 kl (0.79 million barrels) to 3.52 million kl. Stocks rose to 3.65 million kl in the week ended on Nov. 26, the highest since 3.68 million kl in November, 2008. Gasoline sales last week were 6.6 percent below the previous year's level, falling again after rising for the first time in six weeks in the previous week, Reuters calculations based on the data showed. (For details, see table below.) Gasoline demand could increase in coming months as highway tolls were suspended in Japan's quake and tsunami-hit northeast from Dec. 1 until March 31 to help the region recover. Demand for C-type fuel oil, partly used for power generation, almost doubled from a year earlier for the second week in a row, as nuclear power generation has slumped amid public safety fears after the Fukushima nuclear crisis. C-type fuel oil sales rose 84.9 percent from a year earlier to 0.55 million barrels per day last week, after rising 91.8 percent the week earlier, according to Reuters calculations. Stocks of low-sulphur C-type fuel oil, mainly burned by utilities, rose 4 percent from a year ago. The refinery utilisation rate stood at 82.7 percent last week, unchanged from the previous week and a three-month high. Following are tables of additional data from the association and weekly domestic oil demand as calculated by Reuters. JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO DEC 3 3-Dec Week chg Year chng mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls Crude 15.03 94.56 -2.22 -0.81 Gasoline 2.08 13.11 -0.17 -0.79 Kerosene 3.52 22.14 -0.79 +4.57 Naphtha 1.71 10.75 +1.05 -1.46 Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.42 unch -0.45 Refinery util (pct) 82.7 unch -2.9 WEEKLY DOMESTIC OIL DEMAND Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year Total oil sales 3.03 11.1 -7.5 Gasoline 0.95 13.2 -6.6 Naphtha 0.22 -42.7 -54.8 Jet fuel 0.03 -73.7 -25.1 Kerosene 0.39 15.9 -8.7 Gas oil 0.58 34.6 -16.4 A-fuel oil 0.30 29.9 0.4 C-fuel oil 0.55 46.5 84.9 * Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters calculations, taking into account the change in inventories, production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels per day. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)