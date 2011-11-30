* Refiners anticipate surge in demand for winter heating
fuel
* Gasoline sales last wk rise for 1st time in 6 wks -PAJ
(Adds detail, tables)
TOKYO, Nov 30 Japan's kerosene inventories
rose 1.8 percent to a three-year high last week, industry data
showed on Wednesday, as refiners anticipated surging demand for
winter heating fuel with the nation facing possible power
shortages due to a slump in nuclear energy output following the
massive March quake.
Japan's kerosene heater sales more than quadrupled in the
six months to the end of September, in part as consumers brace
for possible power shortages this winter.
Crude oil stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer
fell 1.7 percent, or 272,000 kilolitres (1.7 million barrels),
from the week before to 15.39 million kl in the week to Nov. 26,
the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said.
Stocks of kerosene for heating rose by 405,000 barrels to
3.65 million kl (22.9 million barrels), the highest since 3.68
million kl on Nov. 22, 2008.
Gasoline sales last week were 0.1 percent above the
previous year's level, the first demand rise in six weeks,
Reuters calculations showed. (For details, see table below.)
The refinery utilisation rate climbed by 0.8 percentage
point to a three-month high of 82.7 percent reflecting the
restart of a problem-hit crude distillation unit (CDU) operated
by TonenGeneral Sekiyu.
Reflecting robust demand for fossil fuel-fired power
generation in the face of a slump in nuclear power plant
utilisation following the quake in March, demand for C-type fuel
oil, partly used for power generation, rose 91.8 percent last
week from a year earlier.
Stocks of low-sulphur C-type fuel oil, burned by the
utilities, stood at 5.9 percent above the year-ago period.
Nuclear safety fears have prevented any reactors shut for
routine maintenance from being restarted since the March 11
earthquake and tsunami wrecked cooling systems at Tokyo Electric
Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering
meltdowns and a radiation crisis.
Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly
domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters.
JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO NOV 26
26-Nov Week chg Year chng
mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls
Crude 15.39 96.78 -1.71 +0.61
Gasoline 2.11 13.28 +0.55 -0.96
Kerosene 3.65 22.93 +0.40 +5.57
Naphtha 1.54 9.70 -0.55 -3.12
Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.42 +0.03 -0.44
Refinery util (pct) 82.7 +0.8 -2.8
Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year
Total oil sales 2.75 -7.3 -0.1
Gasoline 0.84 -6.4 0.1
Naphtha 0.39 11.0 -3.5
Jet fuel 0.12 10.0 -7.7
Kerosene 0.34 -2.8 -3.4
Gas oil 0.43 -18.7 -25.3
A-fuel oil 0.23 -13.3 -6.8
C-fuel oil 0.40 -14.1 91.8
* Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters
calculations, taking into account the change in inventories,
production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels
per day.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)