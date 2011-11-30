* Refiners anticipate surge in demand for winter heating fuel * Gasoline sales last wk rise for 1st time in 6 wks -PAJ (Adds detail, tables) TOKYO, Nov 30 Japan's kerosene inventories rose 1.8 percent to a three-year high last week, industry data showed on Wednesday, as refiners anticipated surging demand for winter heating fuel with the nation facing possible power shortages due to a slump in nuclear energy output following the massive March quake. Japan's kerosene heater sales more than quadrupled in the six months to the end of September, in part as consumers brace for possible power shortages this winter. Crude oil stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer fell 1.7 percent, or 272,000 kilolitres (1.7 million barrels), from the week before to 15.39 million kl in the week to Nov. 26, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said. Stocks of kerosene for heating rose by 405,000 barrels to 3.65 million kl (22.9 million barrels), the highest since 3.68 million kl on Nov. 22, 2008. Gasoline sales last week were 0.1 percent above the previous year's level, the first demand rise in six weeks, Reuters calculations showed. (For details, see table below.) The refinery utilisation rate climbed by 0.8 percentage point to a three-month high of 82.7 percent reflecting the restart of a problem-hit crude distillation unit (CDU) operated by TonenGeneral Sekiyu. Reflecting robust demand for fossil fuel-fired power generation in the face of a slump in nuclear power plant utilisation following the quake in March, demand for C-type fuel oil, partly used for power generation, rose 91.8 percent last week from a year earlier. Stocks of low-sulphur C-type fuel oil, burned by the utilities, stood at 5.9 percent above the year-ago period. Nuclear safety fears have prevented any reactors shut for routine maintenance from being restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami wrecked cooling systems at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering meltdowns and a radiation crisis. Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters. JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO NOV 26 26-Nov Week chg Year chng mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls Crude 15.39 96.78 -1.71 +0.61 Gasoline 2.11 13.28 +0.55 -0.96 Kerosene 3.65 22.93 +0.40 +5.57 Naphtha 1.54 9.70 -0.55 -3.12 Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.42 +0.03 -0.44 Refinery util (pct) 82.7 +0.8 -2.8 Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year Total oil sales 2.75 -7.3 -0.1 Gasoline 0.84 -6.4 0.1 Naphtha 0.39 11.0 -3.5 Jet fuel 0.12 10.0 -7.7 Kerosene 0.34 -2.8 -3.4 Gas oil 0.43 -18.7 -25.3 A-fuel oil 0.23 -13.3 -6.8 C-fuel oil 0.40 -14.1 91.8 * Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters calculations, taking into account the change in inventories, production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels per day. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)