* High comes despite healthy refining volumes * Strong imports in peak winter season bolster stocks * Crude throughput hits post-quake peak * Kerosene stocks mark six-month low (Adds detail) TOKYO, Jan 25 Commercial crude oil inventories in Japan last week edged up to their highest level in 3-1/2 months despite healthy refining volumes, industry data showed on Wednesday, bolstered by strong imports during the peak winter period. Crude stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer increased by 250,000 barrels (40,000 kilolitres), or 0.3 percent, from the week before to 101.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 21, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said. That marked the highest level since the week to Oct. 1. Crude throughput rose by 91,000 barrels last week to 3.75 million barrels, the highest level since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami shut some refineries and curbed oil demand, albeit temporarily. Throughput was partly boosted by the country's biggest refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, starting test runs of the 145,000 barrels per day sole crude distillation unit at its quake-hit Sendai refinery in mid-January. Sales of gasoline and kerosene were below the previous year's level, Reuters calculations showed. (For details see table below) But demand for C-fuel oil, used in power generation, stayed strong due in part to a record low nuclear plant utilisation rate as public safety fears have prevented the restarts of reactors shut for routine checks since the March disaster. Stocks of kerosene for heating fuel dropped 5.8 percent to 15.9 million barrels, the lowest level since the week to July 23, suggesting a lack of imports. Gasoline stocks increased 0.8 percent to 13.2 million barrels, the most since the week to Nov. 26. The refinery utilisation rate fell by 0.9 percentage point to 87.6 percent last week. Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters. JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO JAN 21 21-Jan Week chg Year chng mln kl mln bbls mln bbl mln bbls Crude 16.18 101.78 +0.25 +1.97 Gasoline 2.10 13.21 +0.11 -0.86 Kerosene 2.52 15.86 -0.98 +3.63 Naphtha 1.77 11.11 -0.13 -0.37 Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.75 +0.09 -0.23 Refinery util (pct) 87.6 -0.9 -0.5 Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year Total oil sales 3.59 3.6 -4.1 Gasoline 0.95 8.6 -3.6 Naphtha 0.41 60.1 -10.2 Jet fuel 0.13 -24.8 65.4 Kerosene 0.66 -2.0 -20.0 Gas oil 0.56 4.7 -12.5 A-fuel oil 0.35 -9.0 -4.5 C-fuel oil 0.53 -6.9 35.6 * Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters calculations, taking into account the change in inventories, production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels per day. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)