TOKYO, Jan 11 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) in December used 155,000 barrels per day (bpd) more oil than a year earlier and 17.4 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to make up for a fall in nuclear power generation, Japan's biggest utility said on Wednesday. No atomic reactor shut for regular maintenance has been restarted amid heightened pubic safety concerns in the wake of the nuclear crisis at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has also led the government to review its energy policy and impose stricter assessments on the safety of reactors. Of its total oil usage of 1.03 million kilolitres (6.48 million barrels) in December, Tepco burned 316,000 kl of crude oil, or 55,000 bpd more than a year earlier, and 714,000 kl of fuel oil, or 100,000 bpd more than a year ago. The usage of crude oil last month was the highest since March 2008 and that of fuel oil was the most since January, 2008. LNG usage was the greatest since August last year, when it hit a record of 2.079 million tonnes to meet peak summer demand along with compulsory power savings by large users. Currently, only two reactors at Tepco's sole online nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa in the northwest are in operation. Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases in December, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes): Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory type Nov-11 Dec-10 Dec-11 % Nov-11 Dec-10 Dec-11 % change Fuel oil 524 220 714 224.5 542 313 693 121.4 -21 Crude 261 43 316 634.9 165 103 290 181.6 -26 Total oil 785 263 1030 291.6 707 416 983 136.3 -47 LNG 1,726 1,720 2,020 17.4 1,787 1,841 2,075 12.7 55 Coal 290 296 366 23.6 237 476 328 -31.1 -38 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)