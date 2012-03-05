(Corrects spelling of 'cooperation' in headline)
TOKYO, March 5 Tokyo Gas Co Ltd
said on Monday that it will hold a news conference at 3:30 pm
(0630 GMT) to make an announcement on a comprehensive business
cooperation agreement with Petrovietnam Gas, a subsidiary of
Vietnam's state oil group.
Vietnam, facing a shortage of gas, is seeking to lift
domestic production and increasing imports of liquefied natural
gas (LNG). Japan is the world's biggest LNG buyer, and Tokyo Gas
is one of the country's biggest LNG buyers.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Lewis)