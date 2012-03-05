(Recasts with details of agreement)
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Tokyo Gas Co Ltd
has signed a deal with Petrovietnam to expand gas
supply infrastructure in the southeast Asian nation, a company
spokesman said.
A subsidiary of Tokyo Gas will do the front-end engineering
design for Vietnam's first LNG terminal with an LNG tank of
100,000 kiloliters near Ho Chi Minh city, planned to start
operation in 2015.
Petrovietnam Gas and Vietnam are also looking at building a
far bigger LNG terminal near Ho Chi Minh city for operation
around 2020, Hiroshi Kishino, a Tokyo Gas general manager, said
at a news conference.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Urquhart)