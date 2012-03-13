(Corrects month in 1st para to February from January)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's 10 regional
electricity utilities consumed more natural gas in February
than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate
for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data
showed on Tuesday.
The utilities burned 5.00 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.47
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 84.59 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in February, compared with 81.25 billion kwh a year earlier, the
data also showed.
Leap-year adjusted power demand last month rose by 0.5
percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation
based on power grid industry data.
The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, sparked
by last March's earthquake and tsunami, has decimated public
faith in atomic power, with only two of 54 rectors currently
generating electricity.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)