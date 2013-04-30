* Pipeline delivers into high-demand Chicago market
* Outage duration unknown at this time
* Deliveries may be impacted until repairs are completed
April 30 Natural Gas Pipeline Co of America
(NGPL) on Tuesday declared a force majeure outage at its natural
gas compressor station 106 in Gage County, Nebraska, according
to its company website.
The outage was due to a mechanical failure on one of the
units, the posting said. The compressor station is located in
segment 11 of the pipeline's Midcontinent zone and the outage
requires the company to reduce throughput capacity northbound
out of segment 11.
"Any gas received south of compressor station 106 for
delivery north of compressor station 106, including transport
associated with storage injections, will be impacted until
repairs are completed. The outage duration is unknown at this
time," the posting added.
According to the company's website, Kinder Morgan Inc
operates and owns a 20 percent interest in NGPL, while
Myria Holdings Inc owns 80 percent.
NGPL's approximately 9,800-mile system is one of the largest
transporters of natural gas into the high-demand Chicago market
and one of the largest in the country, delivering nearly 5
billion cubic feet per day.