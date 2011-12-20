* Holding 120 mln bbls of oil in reserve, mostly crude -KNOC
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Dec 20 South Korea has activated an
emergency plan to secure energy installations, from power plants
and refineries to storage tanks, after the death of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il raised fears over what would happen next in
the reclusive state.
Reliant entirely on imports for meeting energy requirements
that feed some of the world's biggest companies such as Hyundai
Motor Co and Samsung Electronics, South
Korea activated the drill late on Monday.
It involves keeping staff on high alert and preparing to
cope with any damage to facilities.
Security concerns over North Korea, which in 2010 shelled
civilians on a South Korean island and is accused of sinking one
of the south's warships earlier that year, were heightened after
Seoul said the North had test fired a short range missile
shortly before the announcement of Kim's death.
"We, since Kim Jong-il's death, have been holding a daily
internal meeting reviewing risk management," a spokesman at
state-run Korea Gas Corp, the world's largest
corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), told Reuters.
"We are intensifying security over our gas facilities and
have an emergency team in place."
The world's fifth-largest crude importer and the
second-largest LNG buyer after Japan currently holds 120 million
barrels of oil in reserve, or 82 percent of capacity, a
spokesman at state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Crude accounts for 90 percent and the remainder is products.
The storage is equivalent to over 90 days of the country's
consumption, the spokesman said.
"Chances of supply disruption rise along with increasing
geopolitical risks," Brandon Lee, senior energy analyst at
Macquarie Securities Korea, said. "Building stocks, for which
the government has made a lot of effort, offer limited help and
is not a fundamental solution."
The country has 3.42 million tonnes of LNG in storage, 92
percent of capacity and enough to cover demand until the end of
February, the ministry of knowledge economy said in a statement
on Monday.
KNOC has put its nine onshore and offshore oil reserve sites
on high alert. Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), a state-run
utility, said in a statement that it has activated an emergency
work system to ensure security of power supply facilities.
The nation is currently operating 19 nuclear power plants
out of a total of 21, according to government data. While there
is no latest information available, official data published in
September showed that more than 30 percent of power supply was
from nuclear generation in 2010.
IMPORTS, STOCK RELEASE
South Korea's state-run and private oil and gas firms,
including utilities and refiners, have not moved to boost
imports, release stocks or raise refinery runs, government and
industry officials said.
Apart from being on high alert, most refiners are opting to
maintain business-as-usual operations. In talks for March crude
imports, some are considering lowering imports compared with a
year ago due to weak processing profits.
Of the total oil in reserves held via KNOC, South Korea
directly owns 80 million barrels. Foreign companies have built
the remaining inventory as KNOC leases part of the facility. The
country has a right over those barrels in an emergency.
Any plan or request to release oil from its reserve would
happen only if supplies are disrupted, the KNOC spokesman said.
The last time KNOC released oil from South Korea's strategic
reserves was in July and August, when nearly 3.5 million barrels
of crude and refined products were issued under a coordinated
plan by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
