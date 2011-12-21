* Record-high planned investment up 34 pct from 2011
estimate
* Competition for natural resources seen increasing -econ
minister
* KOGAS set to join Iraq's 4th oil, gas bidding round in
March
(Adds details, quotes)
SEOUL, Dec 21 Over 50 state-run and
private firms in South Korea, heavily dependent on energy
imports, plan to invest a record-high combined $11.8 billion
next year to develop oil and gas resources, the ministry of
knowledge economy said on Wednesday.
The world's fifth-largest crude oil importer and
second-largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer has been
boosting overseas resources development as like regional peers
it grapples with inflation driven by costlier energy and
commodities.
The total investment, almost all of which will be made
overseas, would be a 34 percent increase from the estimated $8.8
billion invested this year, the ministry said in a statement.
"Next year competition to secure resources will be more
severe, and uncertainty in resources supply is expected to rise
due to the financial crisis in Europe, economic slowdown in
developed countries, and changes in the energy mix since Japan's
nuclear crisis," the statement quoted knowledge economy minister
Hong Suk-woo as saying.
Three public firms including Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC),
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and Korea Electric Power Corp
(KEPCO) account for $7.8 billion of the planned
investment, the ministry said.
The remainder will come from 49 private firms including SK
Innovation, which owns the country's largest crude
oil refiner SK Energy, GS Energy and LG International Corp
, the statement said.
KOGAS, the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, is
preparing to participate in Iraq's fourth bidding round for its
oil and gas fields, scheduled for March 2012, the statement
added.
It added that state-run utility KEPCO planned to boost coal
and uranium supplies.
A spokesman at state-run KNOC said earlier this month that
the firm aims to invest between $3 billion and $4 billion next
year to acquire overseas oil assets and beef up daily oil
production.
