SEOUL Feb 24 Average gasoline prices across South Korea rose for the 49th day in a row to hit a record high, official data showed on Friday, adding to already-high inflation despite a slowing economy.

The prices for regular unleaded gasoline for motor use at the pump across the country hit an average of 1,993.82 won ($1.77) per litre as of Thursday, the latest data from state-run Korea National Oil Corporation showed.

The average price has risen every day since hitting 1,933.30 won per litre on Jan. 5 this year, posting a combined gain of 3.1 percent over the period. The latest price is also up 7.3 percent from a year earlier.

It was the highest price since the company started publishing nationwide daily prices in April 2008 but prices before then tended to stay low.

Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan told reporters on Thursday the government would take steps aimed at cushioning the economic impact from the rising oil prices when the Dubai crude price rises above $130 a barrel.

He did not elaborate on the possible measures but made the remark when asked if the government would consider cutting domestic sales tax or import tariffs on oil.

Inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy has been a source of concern as prices are not weakening fast despite signs of the economy cooling. ($1 = 1128.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)