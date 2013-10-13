* Study group suggests cut in nuclear reliance
* Suggests 22-29 pct reliance vs target of 41 pct
* Government to draw up policy revisions in Dec
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Oct 13 South Korea should reduce its
reliance on nuclear power in view of public discontent with
corruption in the industry and Japan's difficulty tackling the
aftermath of the Fukushima disaster, a group weighing up the
problem said on Sunday.
The Energy Ministry published the findings of a study group
of 60 representatives from industry, academic institutions and
civic bodies that recommended reducing to between 22 percent and
29 percent the portion of electricity that can be generated by
nuclear power. That compares to 41 percent proposed in a
government plan for 2030.
Asia's fourth-largest economy currently generates one third
of its electricity from nuclear power as part of long-term
efforts to replace imported oil and gas.
Agreement on a range of 22-29 percent was reached "based
upon consensus to minimise social conflict over the proportion
of nuclear power generation," the study group said in a
statement released by the energy ministry.
The government will hold public hearings over the report's
conclusions and plans to draw up final revisions to energy
policy in December, it said.
The group also recommended keeping the proportion of
renewable energy at 11 percent as planned. It suggested imposing
taxes on coal-fired power stations and lowering taxes on
liquefied natural gas and kerosene.
Public discontent over nuclear power has been fanned by a
scandal over the use of fake certificates which, since 2012, has
prompted a series of reactor shutdowns in South Korea.
The nuclear industry has been criticised for breeding a
culture of secrecy that led to corrupt practices among officials
involved in safety certification.
Six of 23 reactors remain off line, including three halted
in May to replace cables supplied using bogus certificates.
Authorities on Thursday said 100 people, including a top former
state utility official, had been indicted on corruption
charges.
The head of the group, Kim Chang-seob, said the figures
provided were intended strictly as guidelines to take account of
trends and growing discontent over the nuclear sector.
"Our suggestion is to set the direction in the policy for
social consent, as there are huge social conflicts," Kim said.
Anxiety has also risen over repeated setbacks by the Tokyo
Electric Power Company (Tepco) in its efforts to halt
radiation leaks and make safe the Fukushima plant north of
Tokyo, which was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
Tepco last Thursday said radiation levels in seawater just
outside the plant had climbed to their highest level in two
years.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been criticised since
he declared the problems at Fukushima "under control".
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Agency earlier this month ordered
Tepco to draft in additional workers and report on its measures
to tackle the clean-up.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ron Popeski and Jason
Neely)