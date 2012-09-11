KIRKUK, Iraq, Sept 11 Iraq's autonomous
Kurdistan region has halted around 75,000 to 80,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of crude flow from the Khurmala oilfield since Monday
night, Iraqi oil ministry sources said on Tuesday.
"As of yesterday evening, the flow of crude was halted from
Khurmala oilfield. We are not sure if it is for technical
reasons or a planned stoppage," a senior official at state-run
North Oil Company told Reuters.
Before the stoppage, total oil flow from Kurdistan was
around 115,000 to 120,000 bpd.
Iraqi Kurdistan has threatened to halt its share of national
oil exports again on Sept. 15 over a pay dispute with Iraq's
central government, part of a wider feud over control of oil
rights and territory between the two regions.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud and Ahmed Rasheed; writing
Patrick Markey)