* KRG says no deliberate halt, blames technical woes
* Two-thirds of Kurdish exports were cut since Monday
BAGHDAD/LONDON, Sept 11 Iraq's Kurdistan resumed
pumping crude from an important oilfield on Tuesday after "minor
technical difficulties" halted operations on Monday night,
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Energy Minister Ashti
Hawrami said in a statement.
Oil officials from the central government in Baghdad had said
the autonomous region had stopped crude flow from the Khurmala
oilfield - which generates 75,000 to 80,000 barrels per day
(bpd) - since Monday night.
The KRG halted exports in April in a row over payments from
Baghdad to companies working in the region.
It restarted them in what it said was a goodwill gesture,
but warned it would stop them again by September 15 if there was
no progress on payments.
Hawrami said no decision had been taken to deliberately halt
oil exports by either the KRG or oil contractors in the region.
He said he expected oil exports to continue normally until at
least Sept. 15 and "sincerely" hoped exports would continue
beyond that date if progress was made in discussions with
Baghdad over a payment dispute.
FOREIGN DEAL ROW
"Minor technical difficulties in the loading and trucking of
crude resulted in the temporary cessation of oil flow from the
Taq Taq oilfield yesterday," the statement said. "The problems
are rectified and exports resumed early this morning."
Taq Taq oilfield pumps 105,000 barrels per day of crude
-with 55,000 bpd delivered by tanker truck to Khurmala for
export into the central government's Iraq-Turkey pipeline.
"What we know is that crude pumping has been halted from
Khurmala and Kurdish authorities have not informed us that they
had technical issues with Taq Taq oilfield," a senior official
at the state-run North Oil Company told Reuters.
Last week, Baghdad said it was considering cutting federal
budget payments to Kurdistan by more than $3 billion to cover
losses it says came from the stoppage.[ID: nL6E8K4B1Q]
A deadline it gave the Kurds to send a delegation to Baghdad
to discuss the crisis is set to pass on Tuesday.
Kurdistan has also fallen out with Baghdad in recent months
by drawing up independent oil accords with foreign firms
including Exxon, Chevron, Total and
Gazprom.
Baghdad insists it alone has the right to export Iraqi crude
and fears the deals may be part of a Kurdish push for more
independence.