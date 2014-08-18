(Adds output figures; source comment on new supply form)
KUWAIT/BEIJING Aug 18 Kuwait has concluded a
new 10-year deal with a China's Sinopec Corp to nearly
double its supplies by offering to ship the oil and sell on a
more competitive cost-and-freight basis, according to a KPC
official and a trading source on Monday.
State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp will export 300,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of crude oil under the agreement, which would
amount to 15 percent of Kuwaiti petroleum exports and estimated
to be worth $120 billion, said Nasser al-Mudaf, KPC's head of
international marketing told Reuters.
Mudaf said the contract replaces a previous one for between
160,000 bpd 170,000 bpd that had expired.
A senior trading source with direct knowledge of the
contract said KPC managed to increase the supplies to Sinopec
because it offered "a good deal", under which KPC will use its
own oil fleet and sell the oil on a cost-and-freight basis.
"It will be the first cost-and-freight term deal between KPC
and China," said the source, adding it would be more competitive
than previous contract that Sinopec bought on a free-on-board
basis and shipped the oil by itself.
"We look for the best markets which has stability and gives
high return to KPC," said Mudaf, the marketing chief.
The agreement with China's Sinopec's trading arm, Unipec,
was reached "in accordance with international prices and under
purely commercial terms," Mudaf said, adding the quantity was
subject to increase, but did not specify by how much.
As Kuwait does not have spare crude production capacity, the
incremental supplies to Sinopec would be diverted from other
markets such as Japan and Europe, where demand has been
weakening, said the trade source, who declined to be named as
he's not authorised to talk to media.
An official signing ceremony will be held in Hong Kong in
three days, both said.
State news agency KUNA, quoting government data, reported in
July that Kuwait's crude oil exports to China in the first half
of this year stood at 3.87 million tonnes, equivalent to around
157,000 bpd.
Most of Kuwait's exports go to Asia. The Gulf Arab state
pumped 2.81 million bpd in July, according to a Reuters survey.
