TOKYO Aug 9 Kuwait set the official selling price (OSP) for its crude oil sales to Asian buyers for September at 55 cents per barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up 55 cents from the month before, a trader said on Friday.

Kuwait set its OSP at parity to the Oman/Dubai average for August loading. For more OSPs see.

Kuwait's crude price formula is loosely linked to that of Saudi Arabia's Arab Medium grade. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)