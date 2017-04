(For a list of OSPs, click, for Kuwaiti OSPs, click )

TOKYO, July 11 Kuwait set the official selling price (OSP) for its crude oil sales to Asian buyers for August 40 cents a barrel below the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, down 30 cents from July, traders said on Friday.

Kuwait's crude price formula is loosely linked to that of Saudi Arabia's Arab Medium grade. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)