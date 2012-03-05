ALGIERS, March 5 Libya has resumed
offshore exploration for the first time since the end of Muammar
Gaddafi's era, and the work is being carried out at a bloc
operated by Italy's Eni, the National Oil Corporation
NOC) said on Monday.
"The National Oil Corporation announces the resumption of
exploration activity in the maritime area next to Tripoli at
bloc MN41 belonging to Italian company Eni," said a statement on
the NOC website.
The bloc is about 100 km (62.5 miles) from Tripoli, it
said.
NOC said on Feb. 27 it was resuming onshore exploration
work.
(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed)