TRIPOLI Oct 13 Libya is currently producing
between 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day of oil, Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Sunday, as the OPEC member tries to
end protests that have shut down oilfields and ports.
Striking workers, militias and political activists have
knocked the country's oil production to as low as 200,000 bpd
last month. Libya took its first steps towards resuming output
from some fields in the west in mid-September after reaching a
deal with some protesters, and its oil minister had said on Oct.
2 full output could be restored within days.
In the first production update since then, Zeidan told
reporters: "Oil production is now between 600,000, 650,000 and
700,000 bpd."
