* US LNG exports to be at same price as UK's NBP hub
* But U.S. LNG could divert supplies from Asia
LONDON Aug 3 Potential future U.S. exports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) would have no price advantage over
European hub prices and therefore cannot directly displace gas
into Europe, Deutsche Bank said on Friday.
The first U.S. LNG exports are expected to come from the
Sabine Pass terminal from 2016, and its export price will
involve a 15 percent premium to the U.S. Henry Hub natural gas
trading hub, along with a fixed capacity charge of $2.25-3.00
per million British thermal units (mmbtu).
With the addition of transport and liquefaction charges,
U.S. LNG exports would not have a price advantage at Britain's
National Balancing Point (NBP), Europe's benchmark gas trading
hub, Deutsche Bank said.
"Comparing U.S. LNG exported to Europe with UK NBP gas
prices shows that the price advantage would be virtually nil
over the 2016-2020 period," Deutsche Bank said in a research
note.
"So U.S. LNG exports cannot directly displace gas into
Europe but could free up flexible LNG supplies, which otherwise
would have been imported into Asia."
Deutsche Bank estimated U.S. LNG exports would cost $9 to
$10 per mmbtu between 2016 and 2018, similar to its estimates
for NBP hub spot gas prices.
But the bank warned that LNG supplies might become more
inflexible after Qatar, the world's dominant LNG exporter,
successfully renegotiated new long-term deals during the past
year.
"Given the success with which Qatar has contracted for firm
demand on an oil-indexed basis in the last year, there may be
less flexible volume available to the market in 2017-2020 than
there was over the 2010-2011 period, depending on the volume of
U.S. LNG export ultimately approved by government agencies," the
bank said.
Four LNG export terminals in the United States have so far
secured customer interest, and their total capacity would be
around 48 million tonnes per year, but analysts have said they
expect the United States to cap its LNG exports to ensure low
gas prices for its domestic industry.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by Jane Baird)