NEW YORK Nov 9 Cheniere Energy's
landmark Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export plant in
Louisiana will receive its first tanker for loading on Jan. 12,
according to ship tracking data and a source with knowledge of
the plant's operations.
The Energy Atlantic LNG tanker, which was last seen on
Thomson Reuters ship tracking data on Monday steaming west
across the Indian Ocean, is the first in a string of test
cargoes that will be loaded before commercial operations begin
later in the year.
The expected arrival of the tanker to Sabine Pass was
confirmed by a source and by IHS Waterborne consultants that
track LNG shipments globally.
It marks a milestone for the long-awaited project, the first
of its kind to be built in the United States in nearly 50 years,
and for the U.S. gas market that has been swamped with new
supply in recent years due to a domestic drilling boom.
It is unclear when the Energy Atlantic will actually leave
Sabine or where it will go.
One source said the test phase could take four to six months
before the first shipments under a long term contract between
Cheniere and LNG shipper BG Group begin.
The first export shipment represents a turnaround for
Cheniere, which in 2008 built an import terminal at the same
site in Sabine Pass which was quickly rendered obsolete by the
rise in U.S. production.
Now, however, other headwinds exist for exports, including a
global glut of supply that has pushed prices way below year-ago
levels.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by
Grant McCool)