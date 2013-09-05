Sept 5 The United States is set to grab the first and biggest chunk of unfilled
extra Asian demand for shipped gas between now and 2025 with help from a widened Panama Canal
and prices that rivals could struggle to match.
Below are lists of international projects under way or planned:
PLANTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION
(capacity in million tonnes per year)
PROJECT COUNTRY DEVELOPER CAPACITY START
==============================================================
Donggi-Senoro Indonesia Mitsubishi Corp 2.1 2014
Gladstone Australia Santos Ltd 3.8 2015
Gorgon Australia Chevron 15.5 2016
Ichthys Australia Inpex 8.4 2018
Iran NIOC* Iran NIOC 10.8
Pacific LNG Australia Origin Energy 9 2015
Petronas FLNG-1 Malaysia Petronas 1.2 2015
PNG LNG** PNG ExxonMobil 6.9 2014
Prelude FLNG Australia Shell 3.6 2016
Queensland Curtis Australia BG Group 8.5 2014
Sabine Pass U.S. Cheniere 18 2015
Wheatstone Australia Chevron 8.9 2016
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL CAPACITY 96.8
*Development of Iranian LNG export plants has ground to a halt due to international sanctions.
**Papua New Guinea
PLANNED/PROPOSED PLANTS***
PROJECT COUNTRY DEVELOPER CAPACITY START
==============================================================
Abadi FLNG Indonesia Inpex 2.5 2019
Arrow LNG Australia Shell 18 2018
Bonaparte LNG Australia GDF Suez 2 2018
Brass LNG Nigeria NNPC 10
Browse LNG Australia Woodside 12
Delta Caribe Venezuela PDVSA 9.2
Fisherman's Landing Australia LNG Ltd 1.5
Gulf LNG PNG* InterOil 7.6
Olokola Nigeria NNPC 8
Pars LNG** Iran NIOC 10
Persian LNG Iran NIOC 16.2
Petronas FLNG-2 Malaysia Petronas 1.5 2016
Scarborough Australia ExxonMobil 6 2021
Shtokman Russia Gazprom 7.5
Sunrise LNG Australia Woodside 5
Yamal LNG Russia Novatek 15 2017
------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL CAPACITY 132
SOURCE: Reuters research, www.globallnginfo.com
***The above list excludes North American planned export projects. For a list of these follow
this link:
The above list also excludes upcoming projects from east Africa, in Tanzania and Mozambique,
where massive finds have spurred hopes of several LNG export projects. These projects are at a
very early stage, however, which is why they are not included.
