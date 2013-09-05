Sept 5 The United States is set to grab the first and biggest chunk of unfilled extra Asian demand for shipped gas between now and 2025 with help from a widened Panama Canal and prices that rivals could struggle to match.

Below are lists of international projects under way or planned: PLANTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION (capacity in million tonnes per year) PROJECT COUNTRY DEVELOPER CAPACITY START ============================================================== Donggi-Senoro Indonesia Mitsubishi Corp 2.1 2014 Gladstone Australia Santos Ltd 3.8 2015 Gorgon Australia Chevron 15.5 2016 Ichthys Australia Inpex 8.4 2018 Iran NIOC* Iran NIOC 10.8 Pacific LNG Australia Origin Energy 9 2015 Petronas FLNG-1 Malaysia Petronas 1.2 2015 PNG LNG** PNG ExxonMobil 6.9 2014 Prelude FLNG Australia Shell 3.6 2016 Queensland Curtis Australia BG Group 8.5 2014 Sabine Pass U.S. Cheniere 18 2015 Wheatstone Australia Chevron 8.9 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL CAPACITY 96.8 *Development of Iranian LNG export plants has ground to a halt due to international sanctions. **Papua New Guinea

PLANNED/PROPOSED PLANTS*** PROJECT COUNTRY DEVELOPER CAPACITY START ============================================================== Abadi FLNG Indonesia Inpex 2.5 2019 Arrow LNG Australia Shell 18 2018 Bonaparte LNG Australia GDF Suez 2 2018 Brass LNG Nigeria NNPC 10 Browse LNG Australia Woodside 12 Delta Caribe Venezuela PDVSA 9.2 Fisherman's Landing Australia LNG Ltd 1.5 Gulf LNG PNG* InterOil 7.6 Olokola Nigeria NNPC 8 Pars LNG** Iran NIOC 10 Persian LNG Iran NIOC 16.2 Petronas FLNG-2 Malaysia Petronas 1.5 2016 Scarborough Australia ExxonMobil 6 2021 Shtokman Russia Gazprom 7.5 Sunrise LNG Australia Woodside 5 Yamal LNG Russia Novatek 15 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL CAPACITY 132 SOURCE: Reuters research, www.globallnginfo.com ***The above list excludes North American planned export projects. For a list of these follow this link: The above list also excludes upcoming projects from east Africa, in Tanzania and Mozambique, where massive finds have spurred hopes of several LNG export projects. These projects are at a very early stage, however, which is why they are not included. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)