By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, March 17
NEW YORK, March 17 Troubled US energy companies,
maneuvering for stronger negotiating positions if filing for
bankruptcy, are racing to tap cash still available under
existing reserve-based loan commitments before banks cut their
credit access next month.
In April, lenders, in semi-annual valuations of oil and gas
reserves backing these loans, are expected to cut available
credit to many energy companies based on deeply depressed
collateral prices.
Earlier in March, Stone Energy joined a growing pack
of companies, including SandRidge Energy and Linn
Energy, drawing down the full amount remaining under
its credit facility. Stone also said its borrowing base likely
will be cut below its current borrowings during the spring
redeterminations.
"Every company out there is nervous that if they don't draw
in the next couple of weeks, with determinations coming up,
banks will finally start saying 'no,'" an investor said.
Drawing down cash before banks' contractual commitments
change is a tactic used widely in other previously troubled
industries, including autos and airlines.
These "extraordinary draws" are a new concept in the oil and
gas sector, said Buddy Clark, partner at Haynes and Boone in
Houston.
Without sufficient cash, a company in bankruptcy would
typically need debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing.
"When providing a DIP, lenders will want to button down
everything that hasn't already been pledged as collateral," he
said. "Having unencumbered assets in a bankruptcy gives the
debtor a bargaining chip with the various constituents at the
table, which they would likely have to give up in order to get a
DIP loan."
About one-third of all energy companies may fail unless
prices recover, consulting firm Deloitte said last month.
More than a dozen companies, with debt totaling up to
US$17bn to US$19bn, are already in default on interest payments,
said Clark.
"There's just an incredible amount of money out there that's
exposed under these reserve-based loans," he said. "Even if oil
prices were to bounce up to US$50 or US$65, a lot of these
companies are already mortally wounded. A lot of them are
looking for options, and bankruptcy is one of the obvious
options."
Banks are seen clamping down more aggressively on
reserve-based lending than last fall, based on extended asset
price weakness.
SLIPPERY SLOPE
Stone Energy, one of the most recent examples, in announcing
its revolver draw also said it had hired Lazard and Latham &
Watkins to help review strategic alternatives.
"Fully drawing down an asset-based loan revolver is a very
strong indicator that some sort of bankruptcy or restructuring
is coming for troubled commodity sector companies," said Sharon
Bonelli, senior director, leveraged finance, at Fitch Ratings.
Typically, companies exceeding their maximum borrowing base
because of a downward redetermination have a set period to
reduce overages to get back into compliance.
"They could do that by paying down debt if they could raise
new capital, which would be very difficult for an energy company
right now from a debt market offering, or they could try to sell
an asset," Bonelli said. "If they can't reduce the overage, then
that's a default."
Defaults are seen escalating. The impact will be less in the
loan market than in the high-yield bond market, which has at
least triple the exposure to oil and gas companies.
ADDING PROTECTIONS
In addition to cutting revolving credit access, and holding
more reserves to buffer losses, banks are seen adding new
protections.
"Going forward, we're seeing banks requiring borrowers to
agree to new anti-hoarding provisions, which prevent borrowers
from drawing down the full amount of availability under their
loans and sitting on the cash," said Clark. "Anti-hording
provisions permit borrowers to draw what they need to use for
operations but not to build a war chest for a company readying
itself for bankruptcy."
Ultimately, new oil and gas company loans will tougher to
get, industry experts agree.
"It will be harder for non-energy focused banks to want to
participate in the industry, if they have to go fight for their
money in this downturn," the investor said.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Chris Mangham and Michelle
Sierra)