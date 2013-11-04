* US LPG exports seen 350,000 b/d in 2015 vs 196,000 2012
* Surplus US LPG ouput to put pressure on Saudi prices
* Panama Canal expansion to make Asia more accessible
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Nov 4 A U.S. energy drilling boom is
revolutionising the niche market for liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG), bringing down global prices and challenging established
exporters in the Middle East.
The changes are the latest sign of the global impact of a
drilling renaissance in the United States that has already hit
oil and natural gas. And like oil and gas, it is U.S. LPG
producers who are set to gain the most, while established
exporters may struggle with new competition in a suddenly
altered landscape.
While LPG has been trading for many decades, the U.S.
production boom is now attracting big trading houses on a larger
scale.
"We are very involved in LPG, and we've taken substantial
long-term positions," Ian Taylor, president and CEO of energy
and commodities trading major Vitol Group told Reuters in an
interview on Monday. LPG is an easier growth market than other
booming energy sectors such as liquefied natural gas, he added.
Unconventional oil and gas drilling, including shale gas
extraction from fracking, is controversial because it requires
large amounts of water and chemicals to be pumped at high
pressure into the earth, and some countries such as France and
Bulgaria have banned the technology.
In the United States, development of shale resources has
resulted in a sharp increase in production, turning it from a
large energy importer into an oil and gas exporter.
In the LPG market - mostly the use of butane and propane in
household devices but increasingly also in transport - analysts
say that North America will vie with the Middle East as the
world's top supply region this year and in 2014 at average daily
production rates of around 2 million barrels per day (b/d).
U.S. shipments are expected to bring down global LPG prices
as top Middle Eastern suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar
have to adjust to their new low-priced competitors.
"The stars are aligned for increased U.S. LPG exports to
Asia," U.S. energy researchers ESAI Energy said in a research
note in October.
"Of the anticipated U.S. LPG surplus of nearly 350,000 b/d
by 2015, about 110,000 b/d could reach Asian markets. This
game-changing development will redraw global LPG trade flows and
force Middle Eastern LPG exporters to lower prices," ESAI Energy
said, adding that Saudi contract prices would fall from over $70
a barrel now to $68 per barrel in 2014 and to $65 in 2015.
Although U.S. propane production from shale gas has been
rising for a while, a lack of export infrastructure has kept
most at home, pulling U.S. prices well below international
levels. But high global prices have attracted investment and
U.S. export capacity is now rising fast.
Texas-based Enterprise Products, announced early in
October it would build a 6 million barrel a month LPG export
terminal. Last week, Phillips 66 also said it would
develop a $1 billion LPG export terminal at Freeport, Texas,
with a capacity of 4.4 million barrels per month.
"We are looking at a rapidly changing energy landscape that
presents excellent opportunities," said Tim Taylor, executive
vice president at Phillips 66.
"There are attractive markets outside of the United States
for products like butane and propane," he added.
U.S. LPG exports averaged around 148,000 b/d in 2011 and
rose to 196,000 b/d last year, while exports were already up to
an average of 280,000 b/d in the first seven months of 2013.
Canada, the traditional supplier of LPG to the United
States, is also considering building an export terminal to serve
Asia, further undermining the Middle East's market dominance in
this sector.
EUROPE & ASIA COMPETE FOR IMPORTS
Analysts say the U.S. LPG export boom will be further aided
by the expansion of the Panama Canal, allowing the passage of
so-called very large gas carriers (VLGC) from 2015 and reducing
the cost of freight by cutting the sailing time from the United
States to Asia by over two weeks.
"A good fundamental outlook (for) the next three years
mainly due to more U.S. exports has led to more interest in
(VLGC) tonnage," Norwegian brokerage Pareto Securities said in a
research note in October.
Although the main focus of U.S. LPG exports will be Asia,
some analysts say that the lower freight rates U.S. exporters
need to pay to ship LPG to Europe will mean that Europe and Asia
will begin to compete for American supplies.
"The high cost of freight to Asian destinations means that
the European arbitrage route is more attractive from a
logistical point of view and this lends support to our view that
U.S. LPG volumes will largely remain within the Atlantic Basin
over the coming years," researchers at JBC Energy said in a
market report.