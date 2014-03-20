March 20 Energy-intensive manufacturing
employment will increase by more than 1 percent a year in the
United States through 2020, with 72 percent of those jobs going
to metropolitan areas, according to a report released on
Thursday.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors report on the economic impact
of the domestic oil and natural gas boom said manufacturing
employment in metropolitan areas has expanded by 1.7 percent per
year on average over the past three years. It said
energy-intensive industries such as fabricated metals and
machinery were crucial parts of that growth.
Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors added more than
196,000 jobs in metro areas from 2010 to 2012, according to the
report, which was prepared by IHS Global Insight.
"We're all aware of the incredible impact the energy
revolution is having on our national economy," Virg Bernero,
mayor of Lansing, Mich., and chair of the conference's advanced
manufacturing task force, told reporters on a conference call.
"The growing competitiveness and increase in employment from
these manufacturing sectors are important to our cities and
metro economies."
Manufacturing industries including steel, iron, fabricated
metals and machinery have benefited from the natural gas boom,
the report said. In U.S. metropolitan areas, employment in those
industries all increased by 9 or 10 percent between 2010 and
2012, according to the report.
Speaking on the call, Waterbury, Conn., Mayor Neil O'Leary
said savings from cheaper natural gas has helped manufacturers
in Connecticut fund retraining programs. "All that equates to
jobs," O'Leary said.
Environmental activists and some U.S. communities have
criticized the removal of natural gas from shale in the ground
using a process known as fracking, saying it pollutes
groundwater and causes other problems.
Bernero said that, to his knowledge, the conference had no
official policy on fracking.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)