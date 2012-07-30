Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
NEW YORK, July 30 Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago rallied on Monday, up 7.00 cents a gallon, after Enbridge Inc said it does not have a restart date for the shut 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14, which ruptured on Friday.
Chicago CBOB gasoline was bid at 15.00 cents over August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and offered at 19.00 cents over, traders said.
Problems at regional refineries operated by Citgo and Phillips 66 and a rate cut at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana refinery following a fire, also pushed differentials higher.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.