NEW YORK, July 30 Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago rallied by 12.00 cents a gallon to 22.00 cents over August RBOB futures on the shutdown of a major crude pipeline and refinery issues in the region.

Enbridge Inc shut the 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14 pipeline, which carries Canadian crude to U.S. refiners, after a spill on Friday.

Problems at regional refineries operated by Citgo and Phillips 66 and a rate cut at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery following a fire, also pushed differentials higher.