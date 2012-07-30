Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
NEW YORK, July 30 Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago rallied by 12.00 cents a gallon to 22.00 cents over August RBOB futures on the shutdown of a major crude pipeline and refinery issues in the region.
Enbridge Inc shut the 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14 pipeline, which carries Canadian crude to U.S. refiners, after a spill on Friday.
Problems at regional refineries operated by Citgo and Phillips 66 and a rate cut at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery following a fire, also pushed differentials higher.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.