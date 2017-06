NEW YORK, July 24 Cash ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 5.50 cents a gallon after BP Plc reported a brief fire at its 337,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, and sources close to refinery operations confirmed a coker outage at the plant, traders said.

Cycle 3 cash ultra-low sulfur diesel traded at 9.00/10.00 cents over the August heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.