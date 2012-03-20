* Harbor distillates dip on high inventories * Fire at PBF plant had little impact on output- sources * Gulf Coast ULSD pares Monday gain * Chicago distillates rebound following sell-off NEW YORK, March 20 Distillates traded lower in the New York Harbor on Tuesday due to growing supplies of heating oil, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) and jet fuel. Sources said a fire at PBF's Delaware city refinery did not affect output which further weighed on the market. Prompt and any-March heating oil were pegged at 2.50/2.00 cents per gallon under the April heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), down 0.75 cent on the day. Prompt and any-March ULSD were talked at 7.50/8.00 cents over, down a quarter cent from eight-month highs. Prompt and any-March jet fuel were called 4.75/5.25 cents over, down 0.75 cent. Sources said the Friday fire which hit a desulfurization unit at PBF Energy's 182,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery took out one of the unit's trains but had little effect on operations. The warmer-than-normal winter heating season has led to growing stocks of distillate fuels in the region, which put pressure on cash markets, traders said. Harbor gasoline trade ratcheted up as buyers filled end-of-season winter-grade demand before April trade rolls around next month, traders said. Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 18.25/17.75 cents under the April RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up a cent a gallon, while prompt M4 conventional gasoline was called 15.25/14.75 cents under, up 2.00 cents. On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials slipped a penny per gallon to 5.00 cents over April heating oil futures on the NYMEX. The slip pared a late-day gain of the same amount on Monday's news that Valero Energy Corp would shut its 235,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Aruba by the end of March because of poor margins. Gulf jet fuel climbed half a cent per gallon to 2.50 cents over April heating oil futures on Tuesday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Conventional summer-grade M2 gasoline differentials also gained half a cent per gallon with deals seen at 15.50 and 15.25 cents under April RBOB futures on the NYMEX as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.50 cents a gallon to 17.00/15.00 cents under futures, rebounding from its 7.50-cents dip on Monday that was triggered by a sell off at major trading houses. Group Three ULSD held to its Monday gains at 2.25/2.75 cents over April futures. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Newly prompt Cycle 18 M2 gasoline was seen done at 15.50 and 15.25 cents under April RBOB futures, up half a cent. Cycle 17 61-grade ULSD was seen done at 5.00 cents over the April heating oil screen, down a penny. Scheduling Cycle 17 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.50 cents over, up half a cent. Newly prompt Cycle 18 heating oil was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt and any-March heating oil were called 2.50/2.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent. Prompt and any-March ULSD were talked at 7.50/8.00 cents over, down a quarter cent. Prompt and any-jet fuel were pegged at 4.75/5.25 cents over, down 0.75 cent. March kerosene was talked at 10.00/11.00 cents over, down half a cent. Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 18.25/17.75 cents under, up 1.00 cent, while any-March supply was called 17.25/16.75 cents under, also up 1.00 cent. Ratable April F2 RBOB was talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, up a quarter cent. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 15.25/14.75 cents under, up 2.50 cents, while any-March material 2was called 15.00/14.50 cents under, up 0.50 cent. MIDWEST Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline rose a half cent a gallon to 5.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures. Chicago cycle 3 ULSD was seen up 1.50 cents a gallon to 17.00/15.00 cents under April heating oil futures. Group Three gasoline was steady at 17.50/16.50 cents under futures and Group ULSD held flat at 2.50 cents over.