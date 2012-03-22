* Harbor conventional gasoline up 5.00 cents a gallon
* Chicago distillates up on pipeline leak
* Gulf gasoline see-saws on refinery restart
NEW YORK, March 22 Conventional winter-grade
gasoline rose sharply in the New York Harbor market on Thursday
as demand outstripped supply, traders said.
Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were pegged at
either side of 11.00 cents per gallon under the New York
Mercantile Exchange's April RBOB futures contract, up nearly
5.00 cents from Wednesday's settlement.
Harbor RBOB gasoline dipped, however, as buyers wrapped up
March trading. RBOB gasoline for prompt and any-March delivery
shed a penny a gallon at 18.00/17.50 cents under futures.
Meanwhile, harbor distillate buyers stepped up as outright
prices tumbled on the futures market, traders added.
Prompt and any-March heating oil were pegged at 1.75/1.25
cents under the April heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, up
0.75 cent.
Prompt and any-March ultra-low sulfur diesel were called
0.50 cent higher at either side of 7.50 cents over.
Prompt and any-March jet fuel were pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents
over, up 1.50 cents.
In the Midwest cash markets, Chicago diesel rose about 2.00
cents a gallon to 12.50/11.50 cents under April heating oil
futures following the shutdown of Magellan Midstream Partners'
pipeline in following a leak near Chicago.
Magellan said the pipeline's shutdown will not affect supply
at local terminals.
Chicago gasoline fell back 3.50 cents a gallon to 9.00 cents
under April RBOB gasoline futures as sellers brought new supply
into the market, traders said.
On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials see-sawed on
Thursday as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit
reached planned rates at Motiva Enterprises' 285,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.
Early Thursday, M2 gasoline climbed a quarter cent to trade
at 13.50 cents under the April RBOB futures contract on the
NYMEX, but later fell back to 14.00 cents under, down a quarter
cent from Tuesday's levels.
The unit finished restarting on Wednesday after bad weather
had caused an overnight shutdown.
Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed
0.75 cent per gallon to trade at 4.25, 4.35, 4.50 and 4.75 cents
over the April heating oil screen on export demand, traders
said.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST
Cycle 18 M2 gasoline was seen done at 13.50 and 14.00 cents
under April RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.
Newly prompt Cycle 18 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel
gained 0.75 cent, trading at 4.25, 4.35, 4.50 and 4.75 cents
over the April heating oil screen.
Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel held steady at 1.50/2.50 cents
over.
Heating oil for Cycle 18 was flat at 3.75/3.25 cents under
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were talked at
11.25/10.75 cents under, up 5.00 cents.
Prompt and any-March F4 RBOB were pegged at 18.00/17.50
cents under, down 1.00 cent.
Ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.25/0.75 cents over May
RBOB futures.
Prompt and any-March heating oil were talked at 1.75/1.25
cents under, up 0.75 cent.
Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were pegged at
2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March ULSD were called 7.25/7.75 cents over,
up a half cent.
Prompt and any-March jet fuel were talked at 6.25/6.75 cents
over, up 1.50 cents.
Prompt and any-March kerosene were pegged at 11.25/11.75
cents over, up 1.25 cents.
MIDWEST
Chicago cycle 3 gasoline fell 3.50 cents a gallon and was
seen at 9.00 cents under.
Cycle 3 ULSD rose 2.00 cent a gallon to 12.50/11.50 cents
under April heating oil futures.
Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 18.50/17.50 cents
under and Group ULSD fell a half cent to 2.75/3.25 cents over.