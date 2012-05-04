* Chicago CBOB gasoline down as refiner produces more supply
* Harbor jet fuel down on aggressive selling
* Gulf gasoline gains as Valero ponders refinery unit restarts
HOUSTON, May 4 Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials see-sawed on
Friday as thin trading fueled violent price swings.
Chicago CBOB gasoline, which traded at at 19.00 cents discount under the
June RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Then it
in the afternoon, ending 6.00 cents a gallon higher at 8.00 cents under June
futures.
The Chicago wholesale gasoline market has been rocked by volatile price
swings this year as traders cooled on unleaded gasoline and switched to
conventional and reformulated gasoline that is more easily blended with ethanol.
Group Three gasoline differentials, however, were little changed, with
N-grade gasoline seen done at 14.50 cents a gallon under futures, a quarter cent
higher.
Aggressive sellers pushed the New York Harbor jet fuel market lower on
Friday, traders said, with a steady stream of deals slicing 1.50 cents per
gallon off the differential.
Prompt and any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.25/11.75 cents under the New
York Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract.
Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel also lost ground and was talked at 7.00/7.50
cents over, for both prompt and any-month timings in May.
Gasoline markets in the Harbor were mixed. Prompt timings for both M2
conventional gasoline and F2 RBOB were steady, while, in M2's case, product
arriving later in the month was under pressure from shipments coming up from the
Gulf Coast via pipeline, where the market was weak.
Any-May M2 conventional gasoline shed 2.00 cents to either side of 11.50
cents under the NYMEX June RBOB futures contract, as more product was scheduled
to arrive from the Gulf Coast.
In F2 RBOB's case, an any-May barge was done at a higher differential than
the prompt talk level, thus boosting that market.
Any-May F2 RBOB rose by 1.00 cent to 1.50/2.00 cents over on a barge deal
done early.
On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline differentials climbed a penny
per gallon to 19.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX after Valero
Energy Corp said the company was evaluating the economics in deciding
whether to restart the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking and alkylation
units at its 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana.
M2 was later offered at 18.50 cents under, traders said.
The Meraux units have been shut since January for an overhaul of the alky
unit.
Other Gulf Coast refined products markets were steady on Friday, with A2
CBOB differentials holding at 21.00 cents under and ULSD differentials. Gulf
ULSD differentials also held flat at 3.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil
futures.
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 27 JUN RBOB -19.25 -18.75 1.00
61-grade ULSD Cycle 26 JUN HO 3.50 4.00 0.00
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 27 JUN HO 5.00 6.00 0.00
Heating oil Cycle 27 JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -9.75 -9.25 0.00
Any-Month JUN RBOB -11.75 -11.25 -2.00
F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 3.00 4.00 0.00
Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.50 2.00 1.00
ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.00 7.50 -0.25
Any-Month JUN HO 7.00 7.50 -0.50
Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00
Any-Month JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.25
Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.25 11.75 -1.50
Any-Month JUN HO 11.25 11.75 -1.50
MIDWEST
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUN RBOB -9.00 -7.00 6.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUN HO -7.00 -5.00 0.00
Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -14.75 -14.25 0.25
Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.50 2.75 -0.25