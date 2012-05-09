* Harbor prompt gasoline, diesel up on brief refinery fire
* Chicago products up as government data shows refinery work
* Gulf gasoline retreats after pipeline scheduling
HOUSTON, May 9 A brief early-morning fire at the largest
refinery on the U.S. East Coast gave New York Harbor prompt cash refined
products markets a jolt on Wednesday, traders said.
The fire ignited in a crude distillation unit in the Girard Point section of
the 335,000 barrel-per-day Sunoco Inc Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
refinery and was promptly extinguished, said a company spokesman.
The company said it shut down the crude unit and launched an investigation
into the cause of the fire.
Prompt F2 RBOB differentials gained 2.25 cents per gallon to 6.50/7.00 cents
over the June RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange as
buyers stepped up to cover potential shortages and downtime of the affected unit
at the refinery had not been determined.
Prompt deals were done at 7.00 and 6.50 cents over, while F2 RBOB loading by
May 13 was heard done at 6.00 and 5.75 cents over.
However, any-May F2 RBOB differentials recovered from an earlier slump and
were pegged unchanged at 1.50/2.00 cents over as cargoes from Europe and Canada
were slated to arrive later in the month.
Prompt and any-May ultra-low sulfur diesel also showed gains, with product
talked a quarter cent higher at 7.00/7.50 cents over the June heating oil
futures contract on NYMEX.
In the Midwest, Chicago diesel gallons were bid higher after the U.S. Energy
and Information Administration's weekly inventory data showed regional refiners
cut back capacity utilization as some plants underwent planned maintenance.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was bid at 7.00 cents a gallon under the
June heating oil futures contract, with offers at 6.00 cents under, trader said.
Chicago CBOB gasoline see-sawed, falling 1.50 cents a gallon to 13.50 cents
under the June RBOB gasoline futures, after it traded at 12.00/10.00 cents under
earlier in the day.
Midwest refinery utilization fell by 4.4 percentage points to 92.7 percent,
the lowest level since late March.
Refineries undergoing planned maintenance in the region include Citgo
Petroleum's 167,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Lemont, Illinois and Marathon
Petroleum Corp's 212,000 bpd Catlettsburg plant in Kentucky.
On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials fell by 2.00 cents
per gallon to 18.25 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX as traders
focused on a new cycle one day after pipeline scheduling.
A2 CBOB differentials fell by the same amount for the same reason to a
bid-offer spread of 19.00/18.50 cents under, traders said.
Gulf ULSD differentials fell by a quarter cent per gallon to 3.50 cents over
June NYMEX heating oil futures. Jet fuel was steady as well, seen done at 5.00
and 5.25 cents over within Tuesday's bid-offer spread of 4.75/5.75 cents over,
as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
The EIA said U.S. distillate stocks fell by 3.25 million barrels to 120.7
million barrels last week, driven largely by a drop of 1.95 million barrels in
the East Coast region.
Midwest distillate stocks fell by 454,000 barrels, while Gulf Coast
inventories slipped by 329,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels to 207.1 million barrels,
but inventories in markets east of the Rockies showed small moves. The overall
decrease was driven by a drop of 2.1 million barrels in the West Coast region,
the data showed.
Midwest gasoline stocks fell by 260,000 barrels, while Gulf Coast stocks
slipped by 252,000 barrels. East Coast gasoline inventories gained 276,000
barrels.
U.S. refinery utilization rose by 0.4 percentage points last week to 86.4
percent as the dip in Midwest utilization essentially canceled out increases in
other markets east of the Rockies.
East Coast utilization gained 2.8 percentage points to 83.1 percent last
week, the EIA said. Gulf Coast utilization rose by 2.7 percentage points to 87
percent as Valero Energy Corp wrapped up planned work at its 292,000 bpd
Port Arthur, Texas, refinery and at its 205,000 bpd St. Charles
refinery in Norco, Louisiana.
For more refinery news, please see REF/US.