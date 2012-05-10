* Sunoco crude unit to restart in 1-2 days, says source
* Harbor distillates boosted by refinery outage, Gulf
strength
* Chicago products bolstered by refinery SRU outages
NEW YORK, May 10 New York Harbor gasoline
markets strengthened on Thursday in reaction to the ongoing
crude distillation unit outage at a regional refinery, traders
said.
A CDU at Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrels-per-day
refinery remained shutdown for repairs following a fire on
Wednesday. A source familiar with the situation said the CDU
would be restarted following repairs of the hole and inspection
in one or two days.
Prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline rose the most in
early trade, with a prompt deal done at 6.00 cents per gallon
under the June RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange. The deal pushed the market up by 1.25 cents.
Any-May M2 material was talked 3.00 cents higher at
8.00/7.50 cents under, although no trades were reported done.
Prompt CBOB also turned in a strong performance, rising by
1.00 cent to either side of 5.25 cents under.
The market for F2 RBOB was mixed, as aggressive sellers
pushed the prompt market lower by a 0.75 cent to 5.50/6.50 cents
over, while a barge-load of any-May F2 RBOB was done at 2.00
cents over, up a quarter cent.
The Sunoco CDU outage combined with firmer Gulf Coast
distillate markets lifted Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet
fuel differentials, traders said.
Both fuels saw their differentials to the June heating oil
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange rise by a
quarter cent.
Chicago diesel and gasoline rallied on refiner buying
following outages and maintenance work at nearby plants, which
affected output in the region, traders said.
Chicago ULSD was pegged at flat to 2.00 cents over , up 7.50
cents, traders said.
Chicago CBOB gasoline, rose 3.50 cents and traded at
10.00/8.00 cents under June RBOB gasoline futures.
Marathon Petroleum shut down a Sulfur Recovery Unit
at its 212,000-bpd refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, over the
weekend.
Citgo Petroleum Corp also reported a snag on an SRU at its
167,000-bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois, on Monday.
In the Gulf Coast distillates market, jet fuel fell 2.25
cents after a new cycle started trading.
Newly prompt cycle 28 jet fuel was talked at 5.75/6.25 cents
over, with no trades reported at midday, traders said.
Scheduling Gulf Coast ULSD was unchanged at 3.50 cents over.
