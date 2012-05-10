* Sunoco crude unit to restart in 1-2 days, says source * Harbor distillates boosted by refinery outage, Gulf strength * Chicago products bolstered by refinery SRU outages NEW YORK, May 10 New York Harbor gasoline markets strengthened on Thursday in reaction to the ongoing crude distillation unit outage at a regional refinery, traders said. A CDU at Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrels-per-day refinery remained shutdown for repairs following a fire on Wednesday. A source familiar with the situation said the CDU would be restarted following repairs of the hole and inspection in one or two days. Prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline rose the most in early trade, with a prompt deal done at 6.00 cents per gallon under the June RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The deal pushed the market up by 1.25 cents. Any-May M2 material was talked 3.00 cents higher at 8.00/7.50 cents under, although no trades were reported done. Prompt CBOB also turned in a strong performance, rising by 1.00 cent to either side of 5.25 cents under. The market for F2 RBOB was mixed, as aggressive sellers pushed the prompt market lower by a 0.75 cent to 5.50/6.50 cents over, while a barge-load of any-May F2 RBOB was done at 2.00 cents over, up a quarter cent. The Sunoco CDU outage also lifted the Harbor distillate markets, traders said. Prompt heating oil was done several times at 0.50 cent under the June NYMEX heating oil futures contract, up a quarter cent. Prompt ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet kerosene each rose a quarter cent on a differential basis as well as buyers stepped up to cover potential shortages, traders said. Chicago diesel and gasoline rallied on refiner buying following outages and maintenance work at nearby plants, which affected output in the region. Chicago ULSD was pegged at 3.50/5.00 up 10.50 cents, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline, rose 3.50 cents and traded at 10.00/8.00 cents under June RBOB gasoline futures. Marathon Petroleum shut down a Sulfur Recovery Unit at its 212,000-bpd refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, over the weekend. Citgo Petroleum Corp also reported a snag on an SRU at its 167,000-bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois, on Monday. In the Gulf Coast distillates market, jet fuel fell 2.25 cents after a new cycle started trading. Newly prompt cycle 28 jet fuel was talked at 5.75/6.25 cents over, with no trades reported at midday, traders said. Scheduling Gulf Coast ULSD was rose to trade at 4.00, 4.15, 4.25 and 4.60 cents over futures, ending 1.25 cents a gallon higher on the day. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 26 JUN RBOB -18.00 -17.00 0.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 26 JUN HO 4.50 4.75 1.25 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 26 JUN HO 5.75 6.25 -2.25 Heating oil Cycle 27 JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -6.25 -5.75 1.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB -8.00 -7.50 3.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.50 6.50 -0.75 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.75 2.25 0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.25 7.75 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 7.25 7.75 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.00 11.50 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 11.00 11.50 0.25 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUN RBOB -10.00 -8.00 3.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUN HO 3.50 5.00 10.75 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -13.00 -12.50 0.25 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 1.25 1.75 -0.25