* Harbor M2 gasoline up 5.25 cents/gallon after refinery outage * Gulf Coast gasoline up a cent/gallon on pipeline scheduling * Chicago, Group Three gasoline up on regional outages NEW YORK, May 14 Gasoline in the New York Harbor market rallied on Monday, on top of its gains last week, as a crude unit remained shut at Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery following a fire on Wednesday. Sunoco was finishing repairs on the CDU at the 335,000 barrels-per-day refinery on Monday and expected to start introducing feed on Thursday or Friday, a source said on Monday. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline rose by 5.25 cents per gallon to a bid/offer spread on either side of flat to the June RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Any-May M2 gasoline jumped by 6.25 cents a gallon and was bid at a cent under futures with offers flat to the screen. No trades were reported done for prompt and any-month barrels. Prompt CBOB gasoline gained 2.00 cents a gallon to be talked at either side of 2.00 cents over with a couple of deals done at that level, traders said. In Harbor distillate trade, both ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel inched up, while heating oil was steady in thin trade. Prompt and any-May ULSD were called 7.75/8.25 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract, while prompt and any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.50/12.00 cents over. Both of the distillate markets were up a quarter cent on the day. On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline differentials climbed a penny per gallon to 16.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. A2 CBOB differentials also rose by a penny per gallon on pipeline scheduling to 16.75 cents under. Jet fuel, which also scheduled to move on the Colonial on Monday, was seen done at 6.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures, holding at Friday's levels. Differentials for ULSD and heating oil were steady with no trades seen. Chicago CBOB gasoline rose a cent a gallon to 3.00/1.00 cents as supply shortages persisted in the market. Citgo Petroleum is undertaking major maintenance on units at its 167,000-barrels-per-day plant in Lemont, Illinois and reported a mechanical failure and a power outage at the plant last week. Group Three gasoline also rose, up 1.25 cents a gallon to 11.00/10.50 cents under futures, tracing Chicago gasoline's rally. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline* Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -16.25 -15.75 1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUN HO 4.75 5.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel* Cycle 28 JUN HO 6.00 7.00 0.25 Heating oil Cycle 29 JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -0.50 0.50 5.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB -1.00 0.00 6.25 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 8.00 8.50 -0.50 Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.00 2.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.50 12.00 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 11.50 12.00 0.25 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUN RBOB -3.00 -1.00 1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUN HO 8.00 9.00 0.50 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -11.00 -10.50 1.25 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.75 3.25 0.25