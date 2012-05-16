* Chicago diesel demand tapers off, diffs extend declines * Gulf gasoline up on short covering * Harbor gasoline falls on expected CDU restart HOUSTON, May 16 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials extended declines on Wednesday after last week's sudden strong demand tapered off, traders said. Differentials slipped 4.00 cents a gallon to 1.00/2.00 cents over the June heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. "A lot of it was moving to the east but there's not much left to that play," a Midwest trader said. In the Group Three market, gasoline differentials gained 1.25 cents a gallon to 8.50/7.50 cents over June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, supported by strong demand from Chicago-area buyers and rising differentials in the Gulf Coast. "I think supply is a little tighter in the group right now," another Midwest trader said. Gulf Coast M2 and A2 CBOB gasoline differentials each climbed 1.75 cents per gallon to 13.75 and 15.25 cents, respectively, under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Wednesday. Traders attributed the gain to short-covering as well as news of a brief and small fire at Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. The company said there was no production impact. The boosts also came after Citgo Petroleum Corp said earlier Wednesday that some units were undergoing planned work at its 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. Gulf jet fuel differentials fell a penny per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 5.00/6.00 cents over NYMEX June heating oil futures on sluggish demand, while ULSD differentials slipped a quarter cent to 2.75 cents over as its latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In the New York Harbor, Wednesday's expected restart of a crude distillation unit at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 bpd Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery pushed differentials lower across most gasoline grades, trader said. Prompt F2 RBOB was heard done at 4.25 cents per gallon over the NYMEX's June RBOB futures contract, down 1.75 cents. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline slipped a quarter cent to 4.50/4.00 cents under, down a quarter cent, while any-May M2 product was pegged lower by the same amount at 6.75/6.25 cents under. Prompt low-RVP 328 grade CBOB was done at 0.50 cent under and flat to the screen, down 1.50 cents. Prompt high-RVP 308 grade CBOB was pegged at 8.00/7.50 cents under, down 2.00 cents from Tuesday. In Harbor distillate trade, the prompt heating oil market gained 1.25 cents per gallon to 0.75/0.25 cent under the NYMEX June heating oil futures contract on a drawdown in distillate stockpiles in the region last week. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration data released on Wednesday, stockpiles of East Coast heating oil (with a sulfur content greater than 500 parts per million) declined by 231,000 barrels last week. A build in East Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel stocks of 454,000 barrels prompted a sharp selloff in the Harbor ULSD market, where prompt material was talked down a penny per gallon at either side of 7.00 cents over, traders said. Overall, East Coast distillate stocks gained 83,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 969,000 barrels last week despite increases in Gulf Coast and East Coast inventories. Midwest stocks fell by 754,000 barrels, but Gulf Coast inventories rose by 916,000. The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels to 204.31 million barrels last week. Midwest stocks helped drive that decrease with a drop of 1.25 million barrels in gasoline inventories. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks fell by 511,000 barrels, while East Coast inventories slipped by 49,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization gained 1.9 percentage points to 88.3 percent last week, the EIA said. Among markets east of the Rockies, the utilization in the Gulf Coast region showed the biggest jump, up 4.3 percentage points, to 91.3 percent. The increase reflected a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit startup after planned work at Valero Energy Corp's 170,000 bpd McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, and unit startups at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 76,000 bpd Texas City, Texas, plant after a power loss. Utilization in the East Coast and Midwest regions each rose 1 percentage point to 84.1 percent and 93.7 percent, respectively, the EIA said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 29 JUN RBOB -14.00 -13.50 1.75 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 28 JUN HO 2.50 3.00 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 29 JUN HO 5.00 6.00 -1.00 Heating oil Cycle 29 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -4.50 -4.00 -0.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB -6.75 -6.25 -0.25 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 4.00 4.50 -1.75 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.75 2.25 - ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.75 7.25 -1.00 Any-Month JUN HO 6.75 7.25 -1.00 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.75 -0.25 +1.25 Any-Month JUN HO -0.50 0.00 +0.50 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 10.75 11.25 - Any-Month JUN HO 10.75 11.25 - MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -2.00 0.00 -2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO 1.00 2.00 -4.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -8.50 -7.50 1.25 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.50 3.00 -0.25