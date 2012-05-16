* Chicago diesel demand tapers off, diffs extend declines
* Gulf gasoline up on short covering, refinery unit fire
* Harbor gasoline falls on expected CDU restart
HOUSTON, May 16 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials
extended declines on Wednesday after last week's sudden strong demand tapered
off, traders said.
Differentials slipped 4.00 cents a gallon to 1.00/2.00 cents over the June
heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
"A lot of it was moving to the east but there's not much left to that
play," a Midwest trader said.
In the Group Three market, gasoline differentials gained 1.25 cents a gallon
to 8.50/7.50 cents over June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, supported by strong
demand from Chicago-area buyers and rising differentials in the Gulf Coast.
"I think supply is a little tighter in the group right now," another Midwest
trader said.
Gulf Coast M2 gasoline differentials climbed 2.75 cents per gallon to 12.75
cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Wednesday, while A2 CBOB gained
2.25 cents to 14.75 cents under. Traders attributed the gains to short-covering
as well as news of a brief and small fire on a butamer unit at Valero Energy
Corp's 142,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. The
company said there was no production impact.
The boosts also came after Citgo Petroleum Corp said earlier Wednesday that
some units were undergoing planned work at its 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Gulf jet fuel differentials fell a penny per gallon to a bid-offer spread of
5.00/6.00 cents over NYMEX June heating oil futures on sluggish demand, while
ULSD differentials slipped a quarter cent to 2.75 cents over as its latest
five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
In the New York Harbor, Wednesday's expected restart of a crude distillation
unit at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 bpd Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery
pushed differentials lower across most gasoline grades, trader said.
Prompt F2 RBOB was heard done at 4.25, 5.25 and 5.50 cents per gallon over
the NYMEX's June RBOB futures contract, and settled at either side of 5.50 cents
over, down 0.50 cents.
Prompt M2 conventional gasoline slipped by a half cent to 4.75/4.25 cents
under, while any-May M2 product was pegged lower by a quarter cent at 6.75/6.25
cents under.
Prompt low-RVP 328 grade CBOB was done at 0.50 cent under and flat to the
screen, down 1.50 cents.
Prompt high-RVP 308 grade CBOB was pegged at 5.75/5.25 cents under, up a
quarter cent from Tuesday.
In Harbor distillate trade, the prompt heating oil market gained 1.25 cents
per gallon to 0.75/0.25 cent under the NYMEX June heating oil futures contract
on a drawdown in distillate stockpiles in the region last week.
According to U.S. Energy Information Administration data released on
Wednesday, stockpiles of East Coast heating oil (with a sulfur content greater
than 500 parts per million) declined by 231,000 barrels last week.
A build in East Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel stocks of 454,000 barrels
prompted a sharp selloff in the Harbor ULSD market, where prompt material was
talked down a penny per gallon at either side of 7.00 cents over, traders said.
Overall, East Coast distillate stocks gained 83,000 barrels, the EIA said.
U.S. distillate stocks fell by 969,000 barrels last week despite increases
in Gulf Coast and East Coast inventories. Midwest stocks fell by 754,000
barrels, but Gulf Coast inventories rose by 916,000.
The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels to 204.31
million barrels last week. Midwest stocks helped drive that decrease with a drop
of 1.25 million barrels in gasoline inventories.
Gulf Coast gasoline stocks fell by 511,000 barrels, while East Coast
inventories slipped by 49,000 barrels, the EIA said.
U.S. refinery utilization gained 1.9 percentage points to 88.3 percent last
week, the EIA said.
Among markets east of the Rockies, the utilization in the Gulf Coast region
showed the biggest jump, up 4.3 percentage points, to 91.3 percent. The increase
reflected a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit startup after planned
work at Valero Energy Corp's 170,000 bpd McKee refinery in Sunray,
Texas, and unit startups at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 76,000 bpd Texas
City, Texas, plant after a power loss.
Utilization in the East Coast and Midwest regions each rose 1 percentage
point to 84.1 percent and 93.7 percent, respectively, the EIA said.
For more refinery news, please go to
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 29 JUN RBOB -12.50 -12.00 2.75
61-grade ULSD * Cycle 28 JUN HO 2.50 3.00 -0.25
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 29 JUN HO 5.00 6.00 -1.00
Heating oil Cycle 29 JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 0.25
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -4.75 -4.25 -0.50
Any-Month JUN RBOB -6.75 -6.25 -0.25
F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.25 5.75 -0.50
Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.00 2.50 +0.25
ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.75 7.25 -1.00
Any-Month JUN HO 6.75 7.25 -1.00
Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.75 -0.25 +1.25
Any-Month JUN HO -0.50 0.00 +0.50
Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 10.75 11.25 -
Any-Month JUN HO 10.75 11.25 -
MIDWEST
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -2.00 0.00 -2.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO 1.00 2.00 -4.00
Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -8.50 -7.50 1.25
Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.50 3.00 -0.25