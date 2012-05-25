* Chicago CBOB market falls by 2.50 cents
* Group Three gasoline firms by 1.50 cents
* Gulf Coast CBOB sheds 1.00 cent in limited trade
* Harbor ULSD strengthens on export demand
NEW YORK, May 25 Chicago CBOB weakened on Friday, shrugging off
news of a strike by hourly workers at Husky Energy's 155,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lima, Ohio. The plant remained in production
with managers handling its operations.
Chicago Cycle 1 CBOB was seen at 6.00/3.00 cents per gallon under the July
RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down from 3.00/1.00
cents under on Thursday.
Chicago Cycle 1 ultra-low sulfur diesel widened to 5.00/3.00 cents under the
July heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, from 4.50/3.50 cents under on
Thursday, holding at its lowest level in two weeks.
Group Three gasoline, meanwhile, extended its gains on Friday, having
reversed its dips in sympathy with declines in Chicago and Gulf Coast gasoline
markets, traders said.
Group Three gasoline rose by 1.50 cents to 8.00 cents under the June RBOB
futures contract on NYMEX, adding to Thursday's 2.50-cent gain.
On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB fell a penny to 16.50 cents under July RBOB
futures as deals waned ahead of the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday, traders
said. Conventional M2 gasoline gained half a cent early in the day, then fell
back to Thursday's level of 13.00 cents under.
Gulf jet fuel showed a slight gain of a quarter cent to 4.50 cents over
NYMEX July heating oil, while other distillate markets were steady.
The New York Harbor ULSD market was lifted by export demand as the arbitrage
window with Europe re-opened and buyers began to assemble cargoes to ship across
the Atlantic, traders said.
Prompt and any-May ULSD rose by 0.50 cent to 6.00/7.00 cents over the June
heating oil futures contract on NYMEX.
The strength of the ULSD market did not carry over to the rest of the
distillate complex in the region, as heating oil was steady at either side of
flat to the screen and jet fuel fell a half cent in quiet trading.
The Harbor gasoline market saw sellers actively chasing buyers lower, with
prompt F2 RBOB tumbling by 1.50 cents to 1.00/1.50 cents over the NYMEX June
RBOB futures contract.
Any-May F2 RBOB also was pegged at 1.00/1.50 cents over, but its was down
only a quarter cent.
Ratable June F2 RBOB was done at 4.00 and 4.10 cents over July RBOB futures.
Harbor prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline were unchanged at either
side of 8.50 cents under.
Prompt and any-May low-RVP CBOB were talked at either side of 8.00 cents
under, up about a quarter cent in limited trade.
For more refinery news, please go to
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling
M2 conventional Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -13.75 -13.25 -0.50
gasoline
61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUL HO 1.75 2.25 0.00
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 31 JUL HO 4.00 5.00 0.25
Heating oil Cycle 32 JUL HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional Prompt JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 0.00
gasoline
Any-Month JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 0.00
F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 1.00 1.50 -1.50
Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.00 1.50 -0.25
ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.00 7.00 0.50
Any-Month JUN HO 6.00 7.00 0.50
Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00
Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00
Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 9.00 10.00 -0.50
Any-Month JUN HO 9.00 10.00 -0.50
MIDWEST
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUL RBOB -6.00 -3.00 -2.50
Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUL HO -5.00 -3.00 0.00
Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -8.50 -7.50 1.50
Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.75 3.00 0.50