* Motiva says no timeline for the restart of CDU * Harbor distillates up tracing Gulf Coast values * Chicago gasoline, diesel lower on restarts HOUSTON, June 15 Gulf Coast gasoline markets got a boost on Friday after Motiva Enterprises said it had no timeline for the restart of a new crude distillation unit at the Port Arthur, Texas, refinery. Conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained 1.75 cents per gallon to 8.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX, while A2 CBOB climbed half a cent to 13.00 cents under, traders said. Sources told Reuters that the unit, the star of a $10 billion expansion that more than doubled the plant's capacity, could be shut for two to five months for repairs. Motiva is a 50/50 partnership of Shell and Saudi Aramco, and Shell operates the refinery. Gulf Coast ULSD differentials slipped on Friday, falling by half a cent per gallon to 5.50 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures and paring some of Thursday's gain of 1.50 cents per gallon on pipeline scheduling, traders said. Nonetheless, New York Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 0.75 cents a gallon to 10.00/11.00 cents over the July heating oil futures contract on Gulf Coast diesel differentials, the highest level since late April despite the dip on Friday, traders said. In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline and diesel differentials continued to sink as more refineries restarted in the region and trading on the latest cycle neared its end, according to traders. Chicago CBOB gasoline was pegged at 7.00/9.00 cents over the July RBOB gasoline futures contract, 3.00 cents a gallon lower. ULSD fell 6.50 cents a gallon and was offered at 6.00 cents over July heating oil futures. Market operators cited the completion of planned work at Citgo's 167,000 bpd refinery and the restart of units at Exxon's 238,600 bpd refinery in Joliet, Illinois for the rally. ExxonMobil declined to comment on its operations at the Joliet refinery. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 35 JUL RBOB -13.25 -12.75 0.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 35 JUL HO 5.25 5.75 -0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 35 JUL HO 6.00 7.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 35 JUL HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -3.25 0.00 0.30 Any-Month JUL RBOB -4.50 -4.00 -2.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 8.00 9.00 -0.50 Any-Month JUL RBOB 3.00 3.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 10.00 11.00 0.75 Any-Month JUL HO 9.50 10.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 0.50 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB 7.00 9.00 -3.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 4.00 6.00 -6.50 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 26.50 28.00 2.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.25