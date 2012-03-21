* Harbor gasoline gains on race for winter-grade barrels * Gulf gasoline up on FCC outage * Chicago ULSD rebounds after selloff HOUSTON, March 21 The New York Harbor gasoline market rallied on Wednesday as competition for winter-grade barrels boosted differentials, traders said. Strong demand for winter-grade F4 RBOB and M4 conventional gasoline barges and cargoes from Florida diverted cargoes away from the Harbor, making short-covering that much more difficult for marketers trying to cover needs before the end of the month, traders said. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at either side of 14.00 cents under April RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 2.00 cents, while any-March barrels were talked at either side of 13.50 cents under. Early April M3 conventional gasoline was done at 11.00 cents under May RBOB futures and was talked at either side of that level. Any-April M2 material was pegged at 10.75/10.25 cents under. The market for F4 RBOB weakened as sellers appeared after differentials rose in early trade. Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged modestly weaker at 17.75/17.25 cents under, down a half cent, while any-March material was talked down 0.25 cent at 17.50/17.00 cents under. The Harbor's heating oil and ultra-low sulfur diesel markets Harbor rebounded on Wednesday from Tuesday's selloff as buyers covered shorts, traders said. Prompt and any-March ultra-low sulfur diesel oil were pegged at 7.00/7.50 cents over the April heating oil contract on the NYMEX, a gain of 0.25 cent over Tuesday's settlement. Prompt and any-March heating oil gained a quarter cent, talking at 2.25/1.75 cents under. On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials climbed a cent per gallon to 13.50 cents under April RBOB futures on the NYMEX on news that a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, shut overnight because of a storm, traders said. Sources told Reuters that Motiva was restarting the unit on Wednesday. Gulf ULSD differentials fell 1.25 cents per gallon to 3.75 cents over April heating oil futures as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.50 cents a gallon to 14.00 cents under the April NYMEX heating oil futures contract after a major seller left the market, traders said. A bout of selling had led to a 7.50 cent-per-gallon drop in differentials on Monday. Chicago ULSD has since rebounded by 3.50 cents a gallon. Meanwhile, Group Three ULSD rose a half cent a gallon to 3.00 cents over April futures, holding on to recent gains as sellers saved up barrels for sale during the planting season, traders added. The U.S. Energy and Information Administration said in its weekly inventory data release on Wednesday that U.S. distillate stockpiles gained 1.76 million barrels to 136.57 million barrels, driven largely by a jump of 2 million barrels in the Gulf Coast region that overshadowed declines in the East Coast and Midwest regions. Midwest distillate stocks fell by 574,000 barrels, while those in the East Coast slipped by 205,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels last week to 226.9 million barrels. East Coast stocks fell by 1.6 million barrels, followed by a 600,000-barrel decline in Midwest inventories. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks gained 1.27 million barrels, the EIA said. The EIA said U.S. refinery utilization slipped 0.5 percentage points to 82.2 percent last week as regions east of the Rockies showed sharp swings. Midwest refinery utilization fell by 4.7 percentage points to 89.3 percent, falling below 90 percent for the first time this year, which had exceeded 90 percent this year as refiners sought to capture strong margins from cheap crude costs. The slip reflected the shutdown of a sulfur recovery unit for planned work at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 212,000 bpd refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, the shutdown of a total gas compressor in a unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's 238,600 bpd refinery in Joliet, Illinois, and unplanned work at CVR Energy Inc's 115,700 bpd Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery. East Coast refinery utilization climbed 3.4 percentage points to 61.8 percent last week, reflecting the startup of a hydrotreater at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 bpd refinery in Philadelphia. Gulf Coast utilization rose by 2.1 percentage points to 84.9 percent as BP Plc reported startups of an ultraformer and an ultracracker at its 406,570 bpd Texas City, Texas, refinery, and Citgo Petroleum Corp said it had restarted an alkylation unit at its 163,000 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Cycle 18 M2 gasoline was seen done at 14.50, 14.00 and 13.50 cents under April RBOB futures, up a penny. Scheduling Cycle 17 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 4.75 and 3.75 cents over the April heating oil screen, down 1.25 cents. Newly prompt Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 1.50/2.50 cents over with no deals seen. Heating oil for Cycle 18 talked at 4.00/3.50 cents under, down half a cent. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 14.25/13.75 cents under, up 2.00 cents, while any-March material was called 13.75/13.25 cents under, up 2.50 cents. Early April M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 11.25/10.75 cents under May RBOB futures, while any-April M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 10.75/10.25 cents under. Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 17.75/17.25 cents under, down a quarter cent, while any-March supply was pegged at 17.50/17.00 cents under, also down a quarter cent. Early April F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 17.00 cents under March RBOB futures, while barrels loading my April 10 were talked at 16.75/16.25 cents under. Ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.25/0.75 cent over May RBOB futures, unchanged, while ratable May F2 RBOB was talked at 2.25/2.75 cents over June RBOB futures. Prompt and any-March heating oil were talked at 2.25/1.75 cents under, up 0.25 cent. Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were called 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged. Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 7.00/7.50 cents over, up a quarter cent. Prompt and any-March jet fuel were talked at either side of 5.25 cents over, up 0.25 cent. Prompt and any-March kerosene were called 10.00/11.00 cents over, unchanged. MIDWEST Chicago cycle 3 gasoline rose a cent a gallon to 5.50 cents under futures. Cycle 3 ULSD rose 1.50 cent a gallon to 14.00 cents under futures. Group Three gasoline fell a half cent a gallon to 17.50 cents under while Group ULSD rose a half cent to 2.75/3.25 cents over.