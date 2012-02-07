* Motiva Port Arthur power problem, pipe scheduling boost
gas
* Chicago gasoline and ULSD weaken on BP restart
* Harbor ULSD weakens on warm weather forecast
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Gulf Coast conventional
gasoline differentials on Tuesday swung to a premium over March
RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange in reaction to
a regional refinery problem and a pipeline scheduling deadline,
traders said.
The 5.25-cent movement from 3.75 cents per gallon under
March New York Mercantile Exchange RBOB futures to a premium of
1.50 cents stemmed from traders racing to cover short positions
on a pipeline scheduling deadline, as well as news that a brief
power blip hit a major refinery in the region, traders said.
The power outage affected a gasoline-producing fluid
catalytic cracking unit at Motiva Enterprises' 285,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sources
familiar with refinery operations told Reuters.
The fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move
on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday, a major artery that
transports Gulf Coast refined products to the U.S. Northeast.
Space on the line is limited because of allocations.
Meanwhile, Gulf Coast distillates slid on Tuesday, shrugging
off a regulatory filing on Monday noting the shutdown of a
distillate desulfurization unit at Flint Hills Resources'
290,078 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials fell half a cent per
gallon to a bid-offer spread of 3.75/3.25 cents under March
NYMEX heating oil futures, also as the current schedule deadline
was met on the pipeline.
Jet fuel differentials fell 1.50 cents to trade at 0.85,
1.00 and 1.25 cents over, while heating oil differentials slid
half a cent to 5.00 cents under, traders said.
In the Midwest, Chicago cash gasoline and diesel
differentials each fell sharply on Tuesday as the markets
continued to absorb the restart of a key unit at a major
regional refinery, traders said.
Chicago cycle 2 gasoline differentials plunged about 6.00
cents to 24.00/22.00 cents under.
The drop extended Monday's decline of 2.50 cents on news
that a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit had
restarted at the 405,000 bpd BP Plc refinery in
Whiting, Indiana.
ULSD differentials in Chicago slipped 6.50 cents to a
bid-offer spread of 22.00/20.00 cents under March NYMEX heating
oil futures.
Group Three gasoline and ULSD differentials also fell on
Tuesday. Gasoline differentials ended the day down half a cent
at 14.50/14.00 cents under, while ULSD differentials slipped by
1.25 cents to either side of 6.50 cents under, traders said.
Those declines came after CVR Energy reported late
Monday the restart of units that had been down for repairs at
its 70,000 bpd refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
Trade in the New York distillate market was slim on Tuesday,
with many participants celebrating the New York Giants Super
Bowl victory and not in the office.
Prompt heating oil was done at 1.00 cent over, up a penny
from Monday's settlement, while any-February barrels were pegged
at 0.25/0.75 cent over, up a half cent. Prompt ULSD plunged by
nearly 1.00 cent and was done at 1.50 and 1.75 cents over on the
warmer weather forecast for the region.
The U.S. National Weather Service said heating demand was
expected to be 14.5 percent below normal this week, with heating
oil demand forecast to be 20.5 percent below normal as ongoing
mild winter temperatures were predicted for the week.
Prompt F5 RBOB was talked modestly higher on Tuesday, with
deals done at 1.20 and 1.00 cent under on an otherwise quiet
day.
U.S. GULF COAST
Scheduling Cycle 9 M4 conventional gasoline was seen done
early Tuesday at 3.25, 3.50 and 3.75 cents under March RBOB
futures, down 0.75 cent, but later swung to a premium to end the
day at 1.50 cents over.
Scheduling Cycle 8 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen
done at 3.25, 3.30, 3.35, 3.50, 3.60, 3.65 and 3.75 cents under
the March heating oil screen, down half a cent.
Cycle 9 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.25, 1.00 and
0.85 cents over, down 1.50 cents.
Heating oil for Cycle 9 fell half a cent to 5.00 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt heating was done at 1.00 cent over and ended the day
at 0.50/1.00 cent over, up 1.00 cent on the day. Any-February
heating oil was called 0.25/0.75 cent over, up 0.25 cent on the
day.
Prompt and any-February low sulfur diesel were talked at
0.75/1.25 cents over, up a half cent.
Prompt ULSD was done at 1.50 and 1.75 cents over, down about
1.00 cent on the warm winter weather.
Prompt and any-February jet fuel were called 4.00/6.00 cents
over, down a penny, with a couple of deals heard done at 5.00
cents over.
February kerosene was talked at either side of 13.00 cents
over, also down a penny. Ultra-low sulfur kerosene was also
talked at either side of 13.00 cents over.
Prompt F5 RBOB was done at 1.20 and 1.00 cent under and
ended the day pegged at 1.25/1.00 cent under. F5 RBOB loading by
Feb. 20 was offered at 1.25 cents under, seeking buyers.
Any-February F5 RBOB were called 1.50/1.25 cents under, up
0.25 cent on the day.
Ratable March F4 RBOB was talked at 14.75/14.25 cents under
April RBOB futures, down about a half cent, while ratable April
F2 RBOB was pegged at 0.50/0.85 cent over May RBOB futures.
Ratable June F2 RBOB was talked at either side of 2.50 cents
over July RBOB futures.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 1.75/2.25
cents over, up a quarter cent, while any-February barrels were
called 1.50/2.00 cents over, down a half cent.
MIDWEST
Chicago cycle 2 gasoline fell 6.00 cents to 24.00/22.00
cents, while Chicago ULSD slipped 6.5 cents to 22.00/20.00 cents
under.
Group Three gasoline fell half a cent to 14.50/14.00 cents
under, while Group Three ULSD fell by 1.25 cents to 6.75/6.25
cents under.