* Chicago gasoline's lows prompt buying * Gulf ULSD, jet fuel up on stocks, refinery work * Gulf gasoline retreats on FCC restart HOUSTON, Feb 16 Chicago gasoline's 11-year low this week ignited buying interest on Thursday, bringing differentials up more than 5.00 cents per gallon, traders said. Chicago gasoline was bid at 57.00 cents under the March RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange while offers stood at 54.00 cents under, boosting differentials by 5.50 cents, traders said. Gasoline differentials in Chicago plunged over the past week as higher refinery output coincided with weak seasonal demand, creating a gasoline glut in the region. Chicago gasoline fell about 34.00 cents a gallon over the past week alone, reaching 11-year lows on Wednesday. Traders attributed Thursday's rebound to volatility in the market as operators attempted to bring differentials back up. Gasoline "is way out of historical norms so the swings are going to be wider", a Midwest trader said. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel differentials also rebounded, gaining 4.00 cents a gallon to 35.00/32.00 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said. On the Gulf Coast, ULSD and jet fuel differentials each showed gains, ULSD up 0.75 cent per gallon and jet fuel up 1.25 cents per gallon, a day after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said regional distillate stocks fell by 512,000 barrels to 42.1 million barrels last week. Traders also attributed the boost to news on Wednesday that Exxon Mobil Corp had shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 344,500-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas and "anticipates some impact to production". ULSD differentials were seen done on Thursday at 0.75, 0.70, 0.50 and 0.25 cent under March NYMEX RBOB futures, while jet fuel differentials talked at even to the board to a penny over. However, Gulf Coast conventional M4 gasoline differentials slipped by a quarter cent per gallon as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle, erasing a late-day gain of the same amount on the previous cycle because of pipeline scheduling and news of the Beaumont unit. Also, Motiva Enterprises said early on Thursday that the company would begin restarting an FCC unit at its 285,000-bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, anticipating the procedure could take up to a week, according to a regulatory filing. M4 gasoline was seen done on Thursday at 3.50 and 2.80 cents under March NYMEX RBOB futures, down 0.25 cent per gallon from Wednesday's late-day levels, traders said. In the New York Harbor, trade was limited in distillate markets as warmer-than-normal weather suppressed heating demand. Prompt and any-February heating oil was steady talking at 1.00/0.50 cent per gallon under the March NYMEX heating oil futures. An abundance of gasoline cargoes on offer in the region kept the Harbor gasoline market weak on Thursday, with prompt F5 RBOB talked at 3.35/3.00 cents under March NYMEX RBOB futures. Any-February F5 RBOB material firmed slightly from Wednesday's levels, gaining a quarter cent to 3.00/2.75 cents under. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Newly prompt Cycle 12 M4 gasoline was seen done at 3.50 and 2.80 cents under March RBOB futures, down 0.25 cent. Cycle 11 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done at 0.75, 0.70, 0.50 and 0.25 cent under the March heating oil screen, up 0.75 cent. Cycle 11 54-grade jet fuel talked at even to the screen to a penny over, up 1.25 cents. Heating oil for Cycle 11 was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt and any-February heating oil were called 1.00/0.50 cents under, unchanged, while February ULSD continued to be talked at either side of 2.50 cents over. Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 3.50/4.50 cents over, while kerosene was called either side of 11.00 cents over. Prompt F5 RBOB was talked at 3.35/3.00 cents over, unchanged, while any-February barrels were pegged at 2.75/3.00 cents under, up a quarter cent. Ratable March F4 RBOB was talked at 17.50/17.00 cents under April RBOB futures, while ratable April F2 RBOB was pegged at 0.50/0.70 cent over May RBOB futures. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was called 0.75/1.25 cents over, down a quarter cent, while any-February barrels were talked at 1.25/1.75 cents over, unchanged. MIDWEST Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline rose 5.50 cents a gallon to 57.00/54.00 cents under the March RBOB gasoline futures. Cycle 3 ultra-low-sulfur diesel rose 4.00 cents a gallon to 35.00/32.00 cents under futures. Group Three gasoline was steady at 14.50/13.50 cents under futures while ultra-low-sulfur diesel was steady at 8.75/8.25 cents under.