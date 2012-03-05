* Chicago gasoline up 8.00 cents a gallon
* Harbor ULSD rallies as switch to cleaner fuel approaches
* Gulf Coast jet fuel up on pipeline scheduling
NEW YORK, March 5 Chicago gasoline rallied
in afternoon trading on Monday, up 8.00 cents a gallon after the
shutdown of a major crude oil pipeline in the region, traders
said.
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose traded at 22.50/21.50 cents
under April RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX) in the afternoon, after trading flat at
30.00/29.00 cents under earlier in the day.
Cleaner-burning gasoline for delivery later in the month
rose about 2.00 cents a gallon to 13.00/9.00 cents under April
futures.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose 5.00 cents a
gallon 8.50/7.50 cents under April heating oil futures.
Enbridge Inc shut its Line 14/64 crude line, which
carries 318,000 barrels a day of crude from Superior, Wisconsin
to Griffith, Indiana, over the weekend after a deadly vehicle
accident caused an oil leak in Illinois.
The pipeline supplies major Midwest refineries such as Exxon
Mobil's 238,600 barrel-per-day Joliet refinery in
Illinois. Exxon said it is meeting contractual obligations
despite the outage.
Sources also said BP Plc., which recieves crude
shipments from the Enbridge line at its 405,000 barrels-per-day
refinery in Whiting, Indiana, has found new sources of supply.
Operations at the whiting plant are normal, they added.
"Even if there were no plants shut, the line outage had
psychological effects on the market," a Midwest trader said.
In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel rallied on
Monday as buyers sought prompt and any-March barrels to supply
New York State ahead of its switch to a new heating oil standard
on July 1, 2012, traders said.
Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 5.00/5.75 cents per
gallon over the NYMEX April heating oil futures contract after
the prompt barrels rose a quarter cent a gallon and barrels for
any-month delivery rose 1.25 cents a gallon.
The new standard for home heating oil, with less than 15
parts per million (ppm) sulfur, effectively makes ULSD the only
heating oil and diesel that can be legally sold in New York
after July 1.
In an effort to ensure that New York storage tanks are in
compliance with the new standard, terminal operators have set
earlier deadlines for the switch. Buckeye Partners LP,
for example, has told shippers that all pipelines and storage
tanks will switch to 15 ppm sulfur by April 15.
Other Harbor distillate markets weakened, with heating oil
down a quarter cent at either side of 0.75 cent under and jet
fuel at 4.00/4.40 cent over, down a penny.
This was after the U.S. National Weather Service forecast
heating oil demand will be 12.7 percent below normal this week.
On the Gulf Coast, summer-grade M2 gasoline differentials
gained a quarter cent per gallon on Monday, trading at 19.50,
19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures on the NYMEX,
traders said.
Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials climbed 1.25 cents per
gallon to a bid-offer spread of 0.25/1.25 cents over April NYMEX
heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle
scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
Gulf ULSD also showed a late-day gain of half a cent per
gallon, trading at 1.45 and 1.50 cents over, traders said.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST
Cycle 15 summer-grade M2 gasoline was seen done at 19.50,
19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures, up a quarter
cent.
Cycle 14 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
1.00, 1.45 and 1.50 cents over the April heating oil screen, up
half a cent.
Scheduling Cycle 14 54-grade jet fuel gained 1.25 cents to
0.25/1.25 cents over.
Cycle 15 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt heating oil was called at 1.00/0.50 cent under, down
a quarter cent. Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.75/1.25
cents over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March ULSD were talked at 5.00/5.75 cents
over, up a quarter cent and 1.25 cents, respectively.
Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 4.00/4.40 cents over, down a
penny from Friday's settlement.
Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 25.75/25.25 cents under, down a
quarter cent, while barrels loading by Mar. 20 were talked at
either side 25.20 cents under.
Any-March barrels were pegged at either side of 24.00 cents
under, down 1 penny from Friday.
Ratable April F2 RBOB was called flat to 0.30 cent over May
RBOB futures, down 0.20 cent, while ratable May F2 RBOB was
talked at 1.00/1.30 cents over June RBOB futures.
Ratable June F2 RBOB was pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over July
RBOB futures.
Prompt March M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at
23.00/22.50 cents under, down a 5.00 cents, while any-March
barrels were talked at 23.25/22.75 cents under, down 6.00 cents.
MIDWEST
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 8.00 cents a gallon to
22.50/21.50 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures while Cycle
2 ULSD traded at 8.50/7.50 cents under futures, up about 5.00
cents a gallon.
Group Three gasoline was seen a half cent higher at
24.25/23.75 cents under April futures and Group ULSD fell a
quarter cent a gallon to 4.00/3.50 cents under.