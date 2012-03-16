* Cycle change, refinery snag, spec change boost ULSD

* Gulf gasoline rises on BP FCC problem

* Chicago ULSD market sees a reversal

NEW YORK, March 16 The strong Gulf Coast market for ultra-low sulfur diesel boosted values on the East Coast on Friday, continuing a week-long trend as traders prepared for the mid-April switch to lower sulfur heating oil in New York State.

Additionally, operational problems with hydrotreaters at Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia refinery decreased ULSD production in the northeastern U.S., said traders.

Prompt Harbor ULSD was done at 7.00, 7.15 and 7.25 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's April heating oil futures contract and by midday, the market was pegged at either side of 7.25 cents over.

Gulf Coast ULSD rose 0.75 cent as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial pipeline and government reports showed inventory levels at three-year lows.

Gulf Coast ULSD traded at 5.00 cents over, traders said.

Buckeye Partners LP mandated that all of its New York State terminals and pipelines have heating oil with sulfur content at 15 parts per million or less by April 15. New York formally switches to the new standard on July 1, 2012.

Harbor heating oil was steady, with deals done around 1.25 cents under.

Gulf Coast gasoline rose about 1.30 cents to 16.00/15.85 cents under the April NYMEX RBOB futures contract, tracing a rally in the futures, traders said.

The April RBOB gasoline futures on the NYMEX settled at $3.36, up almost 7.00 cents.

Gulf Coast gasoline rose slightly, up half a cent to 16.75 cents under the April NYMEX RBOB futures contract after BP Plc reported a problem on a gasoline-making FCC unit at its 406,570 bpd refinery in Texas City, Texas.

In the Harbor, F4 RBOB ground on as sellers pushed out winter-grade barrels. The prompt market was pegged at either side of 22.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was steady at 21.50/21.00 cents under.

In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD fell 2.50 cents, as sellers reappeared, reversing Thursday's rally.

Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was bid at 11.00 cents under and offered at 9.00 cents under.

Chicago gasoline and diesel differentials ignored the shutdown of Enterprise Products Partners' 20-inch (50-cm) diameter pipeline that carries refined products from Gulf Coast to Midwest markets.

U.S. GULF COAST

Cycle 17 M2 conventional gasoline was done at 16.00/15.85 cents under, up 1.30 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 16 61-grade ULSD traded at 5.00 cents over, up 0.75 cent.

Newly prompt cycle 17 jet fuel rose a quarter cent to trade first at 1.90 cents over and later at 2.00 cents over.

Cycle 17 heating oil was talked about a half cent higher at 4.25/4.05 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 7.00/7.50 cents over, up 0.50 cent.

Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were talked at either side of 2.00 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March heating oil were called 1.50/1.00 cents under, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were pegged at 5.50/6.00 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was called 21.50/21.00 cents under, while any-March barrels were talked at either side of 19.50 cents under.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 22.25/21.75 cents under, down 0.75 cents, while any-March was talked at either side of 21.00 cents under, down a penny.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was called flat to 0.50 cent over May RBOB futures.

MIDWEST

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was steady at 7.00 cents under.

Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD fell 2.50 cents to 11.00/9.00 cents under.

Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 18.00/17.50 cents under, while ULSD rose a quarter cent to 1.00 cent over.