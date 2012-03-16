* Cycle change, refinery snag, spec change boost ULSD
* Gulf gasoline rises on BP FCC problem
* Chicago ULSD market sees a reversal
NEW YORK, March 16 The strong Gulf Coast
market for ultra-low sulfur diesel boosted values on the East
Coast on Friday, continuing a week-long trend as traders
prepared for the mid-April switch to lower sulfur heating oil in
New York State.
Additionally, operational problems with hydrotreaters at
Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia
refinery decreased ULSD production in the northeastern U.S.,
said traders.
Prompt Harbor ULSD was done at 7.00, 7.15 and 7.25 cents per
gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's April heating oil
futures contract and by midday, the market was pegged at either
side of 7.25 cents over.
Gulf Coast ULSD rose 0.75 cent as the latest cycle scheduled
to move on the Colonial pipeline and government reports showed
inventory levels at three-year lows.
Gulf Coast ULSD traded at 5.00 cents over, traders said.
Buckeye Partners LP mandated that all of its New
York State terminals and pipelines have heating oil with sulfur
content at 15 parts per million or less by April 15. New York
formally switches to the new standard on July 1, 2012.
Harbor heating oil was steady, with deals done around 1.25
cents under.
Gulf Coast gasoline rose about 1.30 cents to 16.00/15.85
cents under the April NYMEX RBOB futures contract, tracing a
rally in the futures, traders said.
The April RBOB gasoline futures on the NYMEX settled
at $3.36, up almost 7.00 cents.
Gulf Coast gasoline rose slightly, up half a cent to 16.75
cents under the April NYMEX RBOB futures contract after BP Plc
reported a problem on a gasoline-making FCC unit
at its 406,570 bpd refinery in Texas City, Texas.
In the Harbor, F4 RBOB ground on as sellers pushed out
winter-grade barrels. The prompt market was pegged at either
side of 22.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was steady at 21.50/21.00
cents under.
In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD fell 2.50 cents, as sellers
reappeared, reversing Thursday's rally.
Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was bid at 11.00 cents under and
offered at 9.00 cents under.
Chicago gasoline and diesel differentials ignored the
shutdown of Enterprise Products Partners' 20-inch
(50-cm) diameter pipeline that carries refined products from
Gulf Coast to Midwest markets.
U.S. GULF COAST
Cycle 17 M2 conventional gasoline was done at 16.00/15.85
cents under, up 1.30 cents.
Scheduling Cycle 16 61-grade ULSD traded at 5.00 cents over,
up 0.75 cent.
Newly prompt cycle 17 jet fuel rose a quarter cent to trade
first at 1.90 cents over and later at 2.00 cents over.
Cycle 17 heating oil was talked about a half cent higher at
4.25/4.05 cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 7.00/7.50 cents
over, up 0.50 cent.
Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were talked at either
side of 2.00 cents over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March heating oil were called 1.50/1.00 cents
under, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March jet fuel were pegged at 5.50/6.00 cents
over, down a quarter cent.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was called 21.50/21.00 cents
under, while any-March barrels were talked at either side of
19.50 cents under.
Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 22.25/21.75 cents under, down
0.75 cents, while any-March was talked at either side of 21.00
cents under, down a penny.
Ratable April F2 RBOB was called flat to 0.50 cent over May
RBOB futures.
MIDWEST
Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was steady at 7.00 cents under.
Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD fell 2.50 cents to 11.00/9.00 cents
under.
Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 18.00/17.50 cents
under, while ULSD rose a quarter cent to 1.00 cent over.