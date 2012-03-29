* Gulf gasoline down 1.50 cts/gallon earlier Thursday
* Beaumont plant upset pushed Gulf gasoline up a cent/gallon
* Midwest markets ignore terminal outage in Missouri
NEW YORK, March 29 Gulf Coast gasoline retreated
early on Thursday from its late-Wednesday gains due to
scheduling of the latest to move on the Colonial Pipeline, but
regained some strength following an upset at an Exxon refinery
in Texas.
Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline first fell 1.50 cents a
gallon to 12.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), paring about half of Wednesday's
late-day gain.
However, differentials inched back up to 11.00 cents under
futures, down half a cent from Wednesday's levels, on news of an
upset on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at
Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Beaumont, Texas.
A spokeswoman said repairs to the unit's main air blower
were finished and the plant was resuming normal operations.
Gulf jet fuel differentials talked half a cent higher at
5.00/6.00 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest
five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline, traders said.
Midwest refined products markets ignored news of gasoline
and diesel outages at Enterprise Products Partners'
Missouri terminal as regional refineries continued to run at
higher rates, traders said.
Group Three gasoline fell 1.25 cents a gallon to 21.00/20.00
cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract on NYMEX
while ultra-low sulfur diesel(ULSD) fell a quarter cent to
3.50/4.00 cents under April heating oil futures. The Chicago
market similarly shrugged off news of the outage, traders said.
Enterprise said its Cape Girardeau, Missouri, terminal is
out of sub-octane gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel and
ULSD-dyed fuel. The company said it does not expect supplies of
gasoline until mid-day Saturday and diesel until late on Friday.
Midwest refiners operated 90.9 percent of their operable
capacity last week, up 1.6 percentage points from the previous
week, according to government data. This is about 3 percent
higher than utilization in the same week last year, the data
shows.
Very little trade was seen in the New York Harbor cash
products markets on Thursday. Any-March heating oil was talked a
quarter cent per gallon higher at 1.50/1.00 cents under the
April heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange.
Other distillate markets were steady.
Any-March F4 RBOB was pegged at 20.00/19.00 cents under the
April NYMEX RBOB futures contract, up a quarter cent, with no
trades reported done.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST
Newly prompt Cycle 20 M2 gasoline was seen done at 12.00,
11.50 and 11.00 cents under May RBOB futures, down half a cent.
Cycle 19 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat at
5.00/5.50 cents over the May heating oil screen.
Scheduling Cycle 19 54-grade jet fuel talked half a cent
higher at 5.00/6.00 cents over.
Newly prompt Cycle 20 heating oil was steady at 3.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt April M3 conventional gasoline was called 6.75/6.25
cents under May RBOB futures, unchanged, while any-April M3
conventional gasoline was talked at 6.25/5.75 cents under, also
unchanged.
Any-March F4 RBOB was pegged at 20.00/19.00 cents under
April RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.
Ratable April F2 RBOB was talked at 1.25/1.75 cents over May
RBOB futures, unchanged on the day.
Any-March heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under April
heating oil futures, up a quarter cent.
Any-March low sulfur diesel was pegged at 2.00/4.00 cents
over.
Any-March ULSD was talked at 9.25/9.75 cents over,
unchanged.
Any-March jet fuel was called 7.50/8.00 cents over May
heating oil futures, unchanged.
Any-March kerosene was pegged at 10.50/11.00 cents over
April heating oil futures, unchanged.
MIDWEST
Group Three gasoline was 1.25 cents a gallon lower at
21.00/20.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures
contract.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three fell a quarter cent
to 3.50/4.00 cents under April heating oil futures.
Chicago gasoline was called flat at 6.50/5.50 cents under
May RBOB gasoline futures and ULSD traded at a cent a gallon
over May heating oil futures, down 0.75 cents a gallon.