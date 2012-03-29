* Gulf gasoline down 1.50 cts/gallon earlier Thursday

NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. Gulf Coast cash gasoline differentials weakened in volatile trade on Thursday, falling early in the session due to scheduling on the Colonial Pipeline, but then paring some losses after an upset at an Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas.

Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline first fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 12.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), paring about half of Wednesday's late-day gain.

However, differentials inched back up to 11.00 cents under futures, down half a cent from Wednesday's levels, on news of an upset on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at Exxon Mobil's 344,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

A spokeswoman said repairs to the unit's main air blower were finished and the plant was resuming normal operations.

Gulf jet fuel differentials were half a cent higher at 5.00/6.00 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Short-covering boosted the New York Harbor RBOB gasoline market by 4.00 cents a gallon as traders stepped in to buy up the remaining barrels of winter-grade RBOB gasoline before the end of the month, traders said.

Any-March F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 16.00 cents under futures after hitting 20.00 cents under earlier in the day.

This move came after the spread between the April and May RBOB gasoline futures contracts on the NYMEX rose to more than 6.00 cents a gallon at settlement on Thursday. The spread between the two contracts was just over 3.00 cents at settlement on Wednesday.

Early April M2 conventional gasoline also rallied by 4.00 cents, ending the day talked at either side of 2.00 cents under May RBOB futures.

In the Harbor distillates market, any-March heating oil talked a half cent higher at 1.25/0.75 cents under April heating oil futures and early April ULSD pegged at either side of 9.00 cents over May heating oil futures.

In the Midwest, refined products markets ignored news of gasoline and diesel outages at Enterprise Products Partners' Missouri terminal as regional refineries continued to run at higher rates, traders said.

Group Three gasoline fell 0.75 cent a gallon to 20.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract on NYMEX while ultra-low sulfur diesel(ULSD) was flat at 4.00 cents under April heating oil futures. The Chicago market similarly shrugged off news of the outage, traders said.

Enterprise said its Cape Girardeau, Missouri, terminal is out of sub-octane gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel and ULSD-dyed fuel. The company said it does not expect supplies of gasoline until mid-day Saturday although diesel deliveries will start on Thursday night.

Midwest refiners operated 90.9 percent of their operable capacity last week, up 1.6 percentage points from the previous week, according to government data. This is about 3 percent higher than utilization in the same week last year, the data shows.

U.S. GULF COAST

Newly prompt Cycle 20 M2 gasoline was seen done at 12.00, 11.50 and 11.00 cents under May RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Cycle 19 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed half a cent to 5.50/6.00 cents over the May heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 19 54-grade jet fuel talked half a cent higher at 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Newly prompt Cycle 20 heating oil was steady at 3.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt April M2 conventional gasoline was called 2.25/1.75 cents under May RBOB futures, up 4.00 cents, while any-April M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 4.75/4.25 cents under, up 3.50 cents.

Any-March F4 RBOB was pegged at 16.25/15.75 cents under April RBOB futures, up 4.00 cents.

Early April F4 RBOB was called 16.50/16.00 cents under May RBOB futures, while F4 RBOB loading by April 5-10 was talked at 16.75/16.25 cents under.

Early April F2 RBOB was pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents over, while F2 RBOB loading by April 10 was called 3.00/3.50 cents over. F2 RBOB loading by April 20 was talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was done at 3.50, 3.75 and 4.00 cents over, up 2.00 cents, while ratable May F2 RBOB was pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over.

Any-March heating oil was called 1.25/0.75 cents under April heating oil futures, up a half cent.

Any-March low sulfur diesel was pegged at 3.00/5.00 cents over.

Prompt April ULSD was talked at 8.75/9.25 cents over May heating oil futures, unchanged, while any-April ULSD was pegged at 7.25/7.75 cents over, down a penny.

Any-March jet fuel was called 7.50/8.00 cents over May heating oil futures, unchanged.

Any-March kerosene was pegged at 10.50/11.00 cents over April heating oil futures, unchanged.

MIDWEST

Group Three gasoline was 0.75 cents a gallon lower at 20.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three fell was flat at 4.00 cents under April heating oil futures.

Chicago gasoline was called flat at 6.00 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures and ULSD traded at 1.50 cents a gallon over May heating oil futures, down a quarter cent a gallon.