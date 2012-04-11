* Gulf Coast gasoline down 2.00 cents a gallon * Valero restarted Meraux, Louisiana refinery * Harbor RBOB gasoline up 1.75 cents a gallon * Chicago ULSD down 2.50 cents a gallon NEW YORK, April 11 Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel differentials fell on Wednesday after Valero Energy Corp restarted production units at its Louisiana refinery. Conventional M2 gasoline differentials fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 15.50 cents under May RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), traders said. Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) differentials slipped half a penny per gallon to 6.50 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures, paring most of Tuesday's 0.75-cent gain when the previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Gulf jet fuel differentials also fell by half a cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 5.00/6.00 cents over, traders said. In the New York Harbor, heavy RBOB gasoline trade late on Tuesday extended into Wednesday morning and lifted differentials for all timings and for all grades, traders said. Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline rose by 1.75 cents a gallon to 5.50/4.50 cents under the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX, traders said. Prompt F2 RBOB was steady at 2.75/3.25 cents over, while any-April F2 RBOB jumped 0.75 cent to 2.25/2.75 cents over. Roughly 450,000 barrels of prompt F4 winter-grade RBOB and April F2 summer-grade RBOB were traded since Tuesday afternoon M2 conventional gasoline differentials were steady at 4.00/3.50 cents under for prompt timings and 5.50/5.00 cents under for any-April, despite a large volume of trading. In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differential fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 3.50/2.50 cents under May heating oil futures, even as demand for agricultural planting picked up as more sellers appeared in the market, traders said. The U.S. Energy and Information Administration's weekly inventory data release showed significant drops in U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpile last week as refinery utilization fell. U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 4.28 million barrels to 217.64 million barrels, driven by big declines in all three regions. East Coast gasoline stocks slipped by 1.91 million barrels, followed by declines of 1.28 million barrels on the Gulf Coast and 1.14 million barrels in the Midwest, the EIA said. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 4 million barrels to 131.89 million barrels. Gulf Coast stocks fell by 1.63 million barrels, followed by a drop of 1.4 million barrels in East Coast inventories. Midwest distillate stocks fell by 310,000 barrels last week, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization fell by 1.9 percentage points to 83.8 percent last week, the EIA said. Gulf Coast utilization slipped by 4 percentage points to 85.1 percent, reflecting the shutdown of a crude unit and a coker for planned work at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 bpd refinery in Beaumont, Texas. Midwest utilization climbed 1.7 percentage points to 94 percent, while East Coast utilization was unchanged at 78.6 percent, the EIA said. For more refinery news Latest day Timing NYMEX Contract Bid Offer Change U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 22 MAY RBOB -15.75 -15.25 -2.00 gasoline 61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 6.25 6.75 -0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 22 MAY HO 5.00 6.00 -0.50 Heating oil Cycle 22 MAY HO -3.00 -2.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -4.00 -3.50 0.00 gasoline Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.50 -5.00 0.00 F4 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -5.50 -4.50 +1.75 F2 RBOB Any-Month MAY RBOB 2.25 2.75 +0.75 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 +0.25 Any-Month MAY HO 8.00 8.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -40.00 -36.00 -1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -3.50 -2.50 -2.50 Group Three MAY HO -22.00 -20.50 -0.25 gasoline Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.75 4.25 -0.50