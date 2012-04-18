* Chicago gasoline gains as selling cools * Harbor gasoline down as more supply on offer for arrival * Gulf gasoline falls as data shows higher inventories HOUSTON, April 18 Chicago gasoline differentials reversed recent declines on Wednesday as a regional seller cooled off activity and U.S. government data showed a drop in stocks. Chicago unleaded gasoline differentials gained 2.50 cents per gallon, bid at 11.00 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and offered at 10.00 cents a gallon, traders said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data release showed Midwest gasoline stocks fell by 908,000 barrels. Group Three gasoline also showed gains, rising by 1.25 cents a gallon to 22.00/20.00 cents under May futures, traders said. New York Harbor gasoline markets drifted lower on Wednesday with an abundance of imported product on offer in the region, traders said. All gasoline grades and their blendstocks were on offer for arrival over the next three weeks, pushing prompt and any-April M2 conventional gasoline, F2 RBOB and CBOB differentials lower versus the May RBOB futures contract on the NYMEX. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline lost the most ground, falling by more than 3.00 cents to 6.00/5.50 cents under. Prompt F2 RBOB was called either side of 0.50 cent over, down a quarter cent, and prompt CBOB was talked at either side of 7.00 cents under, down 1.25 cents. Harbor distillate markets were mixed in light trading, with ultra-low sulfur diesel talked modestly weaker at either side of 8.25 cents over, while heating oil inched up to 0.75/0.50 cent under. Harbor jet fuel weakened by a quarter cent to 11.00/11.50 cents over. On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials slipped 1.50 cents per gallon to 15.50 cents under May NYMEX RBOB futures after the EIA said regional stocks grew by 651,000 barrels last week. Gulf distillate markets turned south late in the day as differentials for ULSD and jet fuel each fell by a penny per gallon to, respectively, 5.10 cents and 8.00/9.00 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures. Gulf heating oil differentials slipped by a quarter cent per gallon to 1.25 cents under as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. The EIA said U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.67 million barrels to 213.97 million barrels last week, driven by a drop of 2.3 million barrels in the East Coast region. Gulf Coast stocks climbed 651,000 barrels. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 2.91 million barrels to 128.98 million barrels last week, driven largely by a drop of 1.48 million barrels on the Gulf Coast. East Coast distillate stocks fell by 590,000 barrels, while Midwest inventories fell by 78,000 barrels. U.S. refinery utilization gained 0.8 percentage points to 84.6 percent last week, boosted by notable increases in the Midwest and on the East Coast, the EIA said. Midwest utilization rose by 3.7 percentage points to 97.7 percent, reflecting the restart of Valero Energy Corp's 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Memphis, Tennessee, at the conclusion of planned work. East Coast refinery utilization increased by 2.8 percentage points last week to 81.4 percent, while Gulf Coast utilization slipped by 1.4 percentage points to 83.7 percent. The Gulf Coast decrease reflected a cut in operational rates at Valero's 185,000 bpd refinery in St. Charles, Louisiana, and a cooling tower shutdown at Western Refining's 122,000 bpd refinery in El Paso, Texas. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 24 MAY RBO -15.75 -15.25 -1.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 23 MAY HO 5.00 5.50 -1.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 23 MAY HO 8.00 9.00 -1.00 Heating oil * Cycle 23 MAY HO -1.50 -1.00 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -6.00 -5.50 -2.25 Any-Month MAY RBOB -6.25 -5.75 -0.25 F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB 0.25 0.75 -0.50 Any-Month MAY RBOB 0.00 0.25 -0.50 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.00 8.50 -0.25 Any-Month MAY HO 8.00 8.50 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -0.75 -0.50 0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -0.75 -0.50 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 11.00 11.50 -0.25 Any-Month MAY HO 11.00 11.50 -0.25 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -11.00 -10.00 2.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -31.00 -29.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -22.00 -20.00 1.25 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 2.25 2.75 -1.00